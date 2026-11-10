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Власти Югры увеличат прожиточный минимум почти на тысячу рублей

Прожиточный минимум в Югре вырастет на 4% с 1 января 2027 года

Власти Югры увеличат прожиточный минимум почти на тысячу рублей
Фото сгенерировано ИИ

С 1 января 2027 года прожиточный минимум в Югре увеличится на 4% и составит в среднем 22 986 рублей на человека. Решение приняли на заседании окружного правительства, сообщает «Югра официально». Для трудоспособных жителей прожиточный минимум установили на уровне 25 055 рублей, для пенсионеров – 19 830 рублей, для детей – 23 022 рубля.

По сравнению с 2026 годом средний показатель увеличится на 884 рубля. Прожиточный минимум для трудоспособного населения вырастет на 964 рубля, для пенсионеров – на 763 рубля, для детей – на 885 рублей.

Новые значения будут учитывать при определении размеров социальных пособий, удержаний по исполнительным листам, алиментов и других социальных обязательств. Показатель также используют для оценки нуждаемости семей при назначении отдельных мер поддержки.

Ранее СИА-ПРЕСС рассказывал, что после повышения прожиточного минимума в 2026 году в Югре увеличили единое пособие для семей с детьми и беременных женщин. Размер таких выплат составляет 50, 75 или 100% соответствующего регионального прожиточного минимума.


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