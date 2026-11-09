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ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcWr8yA реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcWr8yA реклама на siapress.ru
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Коммунальщики вывезли из Сургута более трех тысяч кубометров снега за неделю

Коммунальные службы вывезли из Сургута 3134 кубометра снега за неделю

Коммунальщики вывезли из Сургута более трех тысяч кубометров снега за неделю
Фото администрации Сургута

Коммунальные службы Сургута со 2 по 8 ноября вывезли с городских улиц, дворов и других территорий 3134 кубометра снега. Об этом сообщили в администрации города.

Уборка продолжалась в дневные и ночные часы. Днем на городских территориях работали в среднем 55 единиц спецтехники, ночью – 72 машины.

Ранее во время сильных снегопадов на очистку улиц Сургута выходило более 190 единиц техники. Работы проводят поэтапно: сначала расчищают улицы, затем вывозят снег и обрабатывают дороги противогололедными материалами.


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МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjeCcd48 реклама на siapress.ru
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjeCcd48 реклама на siapress.ru 
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