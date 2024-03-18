16+
На трассе в Нефтеюганском районе произошло ДТП с пострадавшим

​Водитель Mersedes получил травмы в ДТП в Нефтеюганском районе

Новости Югры, Сегодня в 09:18

Новости Югры, Сегодня в 09:18
34 0
​Югорчане стали меньше болеть ОРВИ и гриппом

​Югорчане стали меньше болеть ОРВИ и гриппом

Новости Югры, 02 апреля в 14:51

Новости Югры, 02 апреля в 14:51
480 0
Суд отправил югорчанина в колонию-поселение за пьяное вождение без прав

​В ХМАО суд отправил водителя BMW в колонию за пьяную езду

Новости Югры, 02 апреля в 14:25

Новости Югры, 02 апреля в 14:25
558 0
Школьники из Белгородской области приступили к учебе в школах Югры

Дети из Белгородской области сели за школьные парты Югры

Новости Югры, 02 апреля в 12:56

Новости Югры, 02 апреля в 12:56
611 0
В ХМАО 4 апреля потеплеет до +17 градусов

​Теплее на 17 градусов: в ХМАО ожидается потепление

Новости Югры, 02 апреля в 12:23

Новости Югры, 02 апреля в 12:23
896 0
Семейные МФЦ работают в Ханты-Мансийске и Сургуте

В Югре стартовала неделя семейных МФЦ

Новости Югры, 02 апреля в 11:10

Новости Югры, 02 апреля в 11:10
611 0
В ХМАО за неделю выявили 276 новых заболевших коронавирусом

​У 122 сургутян диагностировали ковид за неделю

Новости Югры, 01 апреля в 14:08

Новости Югры, 01 апреля в 14:08
1007 0
У учителя из Радужного изъяли более 50 пакетиков наркотических веществ

Бывший учитель математики в ХМАО стал закладчиком наркотиков

Новости Югры, 01 апреля в 13:39

Новости Югры, 01 апреля в 13:39
1086 1
Полицейские Югры выявили 103 нарушения пребывания мигрантов в России

30 мигрантов выдворят из страны после проверки в Югре

Новости Югры, 01 апреля в 11:52

Новости Югры, 01 апреля в 11:52
1030 2
Водителей в ХМАО призвали быть осторожными из-за нестабильной погоды

То плюс, то минус. Водителей предупредили об опасной погоде в ХМАО

Новости Югры, 01 апреля в 10:37

Новости Югры, 01 апреля в 10:37
717 0
В Нижневартовском районе при взрыве на котельной погибла девушка

В ХМАО произошел взрыв на котельной - погибла девушка

Новости Югры, 31 марта в 16:58

Новости Югры, 31 марта в 16:58
2578 0
До +7 градусов потеплеет в ХМАО в первые дни апреля

​Апрель начнется в ХМАО с дождя и снега

Новости Югры, 31 марта в 15:15

Новости Югры, 31 марта в 15:15
2077 0
В Сургутском районе 110 родителей школьников сдали «ЕГЭ по истории»

Родители югорских школьников сдали «ЕГЭ по истории»

Новости Югры, 31 марта в 14:46

Новости Югры, 31 марта в 14:46
1012 0
Три человека погибли в ДТП на югорских трассах за сутки

​В ДТП на югорской трассе погибли двое пассажиров BMW X5

Новости Югры, 31 марта в 12:11

Новости Югры, 31 марта в 12:11
1360 0
В Нефтеюганске из окна многоэтажного дома выпал мужчина

В югорском городе из окна многоэтажки выпал мужчина

Новости Югры, 31 марта в 10:16

Новости Югры, 31 марта в 10:16
1178 0
Сургутян приглашают поучаствовать в опросе по расширению поддержки товарных рынков

​Каким товарным рынкам в Югре нужна поддержка? Решат жители округа

Новости Югры, 30 марта в 17:16

Новости Югры, 30 марта в 17:16
1357 0
«Стартап-Тур» 2024 года стартовал в Ханты-Мансийске

​«Сколково» проводит в Югре федеральный проект по отбору лучших стартапов

Новости Югры, 30 марта в 15:01

Новости Югры, 30 марта в 15:01
1438 0
В Сургуте прошла церемония вручения автомобилей победителям Викторины «Достижения Югры»

​Участникам Викторины «Достижения Югры» вручили ключи от новеньких автомобилей

Новости Югры, 30 марта в 14:53

Новости Югры, 30 марта в 14:53
1525 0
Югра вновь приняла соревнования альтернативных Паралимпийских Игр

​Следж-хоккеисты из Югры завоевали седьмое золото Чемпионата России на домашней площадке

Новости Югры, 30 марта в 14:02

Новости Югры, 30 марта в 14:02
1167 0
В ХМАО активничают телефонные мошенники

​Телефонные мошенники донимают каждого пятого югорчанина

Новости Югры, 30 марта в 11:15

Новости Югры, 30 марта в 11:15
1208 0

Мнения

​Как российские города благоустраивали

​Как российские города благоустраивали
Разбираемся в результатах Индекса качества городской среды за 2023 год
Юлия Латипова 02 апреля в 14:17
515 0
Какие законы вступают в силу в апреле 2024 года в России

Какие законы вступают в силу в апреле 2024 года в России

Рассказываем о законах РФ, которые вступили в силу в апреле 2024 года
Антонина Арямова 02 апреля в 14:05
520 0
Как отрегулировать пластиковые окна самостоятельно? // СИА-ПРЕСС ОТВЕЧАЕТ

Как отрегулировать пластиковые окна самостоятельно? // СИА-ПРЕСС ОТВЕЧАЕТ

Эксперт Роскачества разъяснил, как отрегулировать пластиковые окна
Антонина Арямова 01 апреля в 16:16
867 0
​Правильный ответ − авто // ФОТОРЕПОРТАЖ

​Правильный ответ − авто // ФОТОРЕПОРТАЖ
Как прошла церемония вручения автомобилей победителям Викторины «Достижения Югры»
Юлия Латипова 01 апреля в 14:32
852 0
​Слишком тонкое

​Слишком тонкое
Россия пытается притвориться востоком. Не получится
Дмитрий Щеглов 29 марта в 17:55
1449 3
Обновление правил благоустройства, публичные слушания-онлайн и очистка Саймы — что обсуждали в думе Сургута в феврале и марте

Обновление правил благоустройства, публичные слушания-онлайн и очистка Саймы — что обсуждали в думе Сургута в феврале и марте
Обзор решений, принятых думой Сургута на первых двух заседаниях года
Алексей Кучин, депутат думы Сургута 29 марта в 14:39
1152 3
​В проекте «Формирование комфортной городской среды» главное – активность граждан

​В проекте «Формирование комфортной городской среды» главное – активность граждан
Как проходит голосование о приоритетных проектах благоустройства в Сургуте
Редакция СИА-ПРЕСС 29 марта в 14:10
1413 0
​Операция «Ы»

​Операция «Ы»
Откуда в Бардаковке появилась буква Ы
Тарас Самборский 28 марта в 14:14
2102 2
Вера Кифорук: «Это гордость за себя, за то, что была причастна к развитию своего города…»

Вера Кифорук: «Это гордость за себя, за то, что была причастна к развитию своего города…»
Погружаемся в историю Думы Сургута с ее долгожителем, депутатом первых созывов
Юрий Нуреев 27 марта в 12:43
1632 2
Искусство натуральности

Искусство натуральности
Как в городах России обустраивают искусственные парки
Тарас Самборский 27 марта в 12:36
1608 0
​«То, что ключевая ставка осталась на прежнем уровне 16% − положительный сигнал»

​«То, что ключевая ставка осталась на прежнем уровне 16% − положительный сигнал»
Эксперт рассказала, стоит ли ждать ли россиянам понижения процентной ставки по кредитам
Юлия Латипова 27 марта в 11:44
1280 0
Виталий Горобец: «На прямых договорах находится 98 процентов управляющих компаний города. Основную задачу мы выполнили»

Виталий Горобец: «На прямых договорах находится 98 процентов управляющих компаний города. Основную задачу мы выполнили»
Заместитель директора СГМУП «ГТС» − о дебиторской задолженности УК, ТСЖ и прямых договорах с РСО
Анна Калугина 26 марта в 16:03
1319 0
​Семейная ипотека ― что есть, а что добавят? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС

​Семейная ипотека ― что есть, а что добавят? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС
Рассказываем об предложенных изменениях для семейной ипотеки в 2024 году
Антонина Арямова 26 марта в 13:40
1855 0
​Законные бизнес-идеи для дачников // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС

​Законные бизнес-идеи для дачников // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС
Разбираемся, какой бизнес можно открыть на даче
Юлия Латипова 25 марта в 14:16
1701 0
​Повысили бдительность: в России и Югре усилили меры безопасности после теракта // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС

​Повысили бдительность: в России и Югре усилили меры безопасности после теракта // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС
Как усилили меры безопасности в России, Югре и Сургуте после теракта в «Крокус Сити Холе»
Антонина Арямова 25 марта в 11:58
2098 1
​Пока людям неудобно и невыгодно экономически пользоваться автобусами – они будут по-прежнему ездить на машинах

​Пока людям неудобно и невыгодно экономически пользоваться автобусами – они будут по-прежнему ездить на машинах
Сквозное движение автомобилей на Нефтеюганском шоссе – хорошо, но не решает принципиальных проблем
Дмитрий Щеглов, Тарас Самборский 24 марта в 15:19
1890 6
Больше мнений
