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ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcWr8yA реклама на siapress.ru
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Силы ПВО защитили промышленные объекты Тюменской области от беспилотников

Силы ПВО отразили атаку беспилотников на Тюменскую область

Силы ПВО защитили промышленные объекты Тюменской области от беспилотников
Фото t.me/av_moor

Силы противовоздушной обороны Минобороны России и мобильные огневые группы отразили атаку беспилотников на Тюменскую область. Об этом сообщил губернатор региона Александр Моор. По словам главы региона, промышленные объекты не получили повреждений. Пострадавших нет.

Оперативные службы продолжают работать в режиме повышенной готовности. Губернатор призвал жителей сохранять спокойствие и доверять только официальным источникам. Ситуация находится на его личном контроле.

Ранее мы рассказывали, что экстренные службы ликвидировали пожар на Тюменском нефтеперерабатывающем заводе после атаки беспилотников. Тогда погибших и пострадавших также не было.


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МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjeCcd48 реклама на siapress.ru
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjeCcd48 реклама на siapress.ru 
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