16+
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  93,4409   EUR  99,5797  

Новости

Больше новостей
Больше опросов

​«Северавтодор» возглавил 36-летний управленец

Новый гендиректор «Северавтодора» приступил к работе

​«Северавтодор» возглавил 36-летний управленец
Фото: телеграм-канал "Северавтодор"

Госкомпанию «Северавтодор» возглавил 36-летний Дмитрий Климов. На должность генерального директора его утвердило правительство ХМАО. Климов приступил к работе с сегодняшнего дня, сообщает пресс-служба «Северавтодора».

Дмитрий Климов окончил Военно-технический университет при Федеральном агентстве специального строительства. Работает в дорожном секторе более 15 лет. Ранее руководил управлениями автомобильных дорог в Челябинске и Великом Новгороде.

Предыдущий генеральный директор «Северавтодора» Александр Порохонько покинул пост после завершения контракта.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 15:12, просмотров: 145, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(4) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#344 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1712051437"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1714416276"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=BH9tvnrgmPXXyj/qbAcERHFe4u5HelkWQbkqRKG/6OSCOdJFx2iyfGbibOr/nFYRAz+s7kO/VgbNa78uOdrkW0pZFFQlKcPxT1pXWmn/sghDSswzYRereb6ojZ08cf+PFyvzVHvoZpNSJTOjG59p4ICPfVAkMU+lTQsRAkGVR4g="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=BH9tvnrgmPXXyj/qbAcERHFe4u5HelkWQbkqRKG/6OSCOdJFx2iyfGbibOr/nFYRAz+s7kO/VgbNa78uOdrkW0pZFFQlKcPxT1pXWmn/sghDSswzYRereb6ojZ08cf+PFyvzVHvoZpNSJTOjG59p4ICPfVAkMU+lTQsRAkGVR4g="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "142"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "58"
      ["name"]=>
      string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (4)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "1862e53493b8debc97849115951c6e0e.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(52) "Национальные проекты России"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-04-02 14:50:37"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-04-29 23:44:36"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "142"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#354 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#355 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#356 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#353 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1712051414"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1714416275"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=EGyXQIV40jpbx1i2fzT14OzqVXrZuB/2eVqAqTDOqkZ+iINX9PaMQkcQr+0Ta2HYDu8Vr0Ftp9ncnLxWhOD0ARws2UElCX36dlmh4zi+syfAiQ03oRizfBSEHXVlIun4WC5BBIm/R3TF5sfidkQ8s/dhfTZfUuSe88VQQpIuNZo="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=EGyXQIV40jpbx1i2fzT14OzqVXrZuB/2eVqAqTDOqkZ+iINX9PaMQkcQr+0Ta2HYDu8Vr0Ftp9ncnLxWhOD0ARws2UElCX36dlmh4zi+syfAiQ03oRizfBSEHXVlIun4WC5BBIm/R3TF5sfidkQ8s/dhfTZfUuSe88VQQpIuNZo="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "141"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "58"
      ["name"]=>
      string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (3)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "b39d8b78500e62017071b4066ba731d4.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(52) "Национальные проекты России"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-04-02 14:50:14"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-04-29 23:44:35"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "141"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#359 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#357 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#360 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#357 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#361 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#357 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#357 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [2]=>
  object(AdvItems)#358 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1712051323"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1714416274"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=JGEx7cQEUGDTu0zqDwOGBFb5zpE4MnYgZaK0jLBaoCwkKZAC5cU/ran6BGQ6WGhwlRJOwmehsnc/esrIvdDsT1CRPDLcSBpbXRifpXEEdldKpbhAUOTPeCt9rqa26jDmVfQhktl8IYKCKOPP9XOKrqLvxcJtJnVYR+jTe4YrdFE="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=JGEx7cQEUGDTu0zqDwOGBFb5zpE4MnYgZaK0jLBaoCwkKZAC5cU/ran6BGQ6WGhwlRJOwmehsnc/esrIvdDsT1CRPDLcSBpbXRifpXEEdldKpbhAUOTPeCt9rqa26jDmVfQhktl8IYKCKOPP9XOKrqLvxcJtJnVYR+jTe4YrdFE="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "139"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "58"
      ["name"]=>
      string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (1)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "d393763a7a9259c95683678b260cb029.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-04-02 14:48:43"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-04-29 23:44:34"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "139"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#364 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#362 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#365 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#362 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#366 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#362 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#362 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [3]=>
  object(AdvItems)#363 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1712051405"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1714416806"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=xJtQ2wLFPqdSgaLGM4cJSwz2QHmpFlO8vhqPWVqEDgU/FOE4Cr2ZRl2UM6QovvyzjvIKo8DlfRIWAuI2GJJboNAJsIr8djQf5PmdDtrsh+VdHQigqXsB6GAQSlpRBFTjI9t3H6nMGHmtVMmTPXrq92pvh7jbGhGHZhm3+XA7A1U="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=xJtQ2wLFPqdSgaLGM4cJSwz2QHmpFlO8vhqPWVqEDgU/FOE4Cr2ZRl2UM6QovvyzjvIKo8DlfRIWAuI2GJJboNAJsIr8djQf5PmdDtrsh+VdHQigqXsB6GAQSlpRBFTjI9t3H6nMGHmtVMmTPXrq92pvh7jbGhGHZhm3+XA7A1U="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "140"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "58"
      ["name"]=>
      string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (2)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "c2ed4e597a325972144f168a1bf00b83.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(52) "Национальные проекты России"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-04-02 14:50:05"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-04-29 23:53:26"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "140"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#369 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#367 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#370 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#367 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#371 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#367 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#367 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(4) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#344 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1712051437"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1714416276"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=BH9tvnrgmPXXyj/qbAcERHFe4u5HelkWQbkqRKG/6OSCOdJFx2iyfGbibOr/nFYRAz+s7kO/VgbNa78uOdrkW0pZFFQlKcPxT1pXWmn/sghDSswzYRereb6ojZ08cf+PFyvzVHvoZpNSJTOjG59p4ICPfVAkMU+lTQsRAkGVR4g="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=BH9tvnrgmPXXyj/qbAcERHFe4u5HelkWQbkqRKG/6OSCOdJFx2iyfGbibOr/nFYRAz+s7kO/VgbNa78uOdrkW0pZFFQlKcPxT1pXWmn/sghDSswzYRereb6ojZ08cf+PFyvzVHvoZpNSJTOjG59p4ICPfVAkMU+lTQsRAkGVR4g="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "142"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "58"
      ["name"]=>
      string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (4)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "1862e53493b8debc97849115951c6e0e.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(52) "Национальные проекты России"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-04-02 14:50:37"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-04-29 23:44:36"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "142"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#354 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#355 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#356 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#353 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1712051414"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1714416275"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=EGyXQIV40jpbx1i2fzT14OzqVXrZuB/2eVqAqTDOqkZ+iINX9PaMQkcQr+0Ta2HYDu8Vr0Ftp9ncnLxWhOD0ARws2UElCX36dlmh4zi+syfAiQ03oRizfBSEHXVlIun4WC5BBIm/R3TF5sfidkQ8s/dhfTZfUuSe88VQQpIuNZo="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=EGyXQIV40jpbx1i2fzT14OzqVXrZuB/2eVqAqTDOqkZ+iINX9PaMQkcQr+0Ta2HYDu8Vr0Ftp9ncnLxWhOD0ARws2UElCX36dlmh4zi+syfAiQ03oRizfBSEHXVlIun4WC5BBIm/R3TF5sfidkQ8s/dhfTZfUuSe88VQQpIuNZo="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "141"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "58"
      ["name"]=>
      string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (3)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "b39d8b78500e62017071b4066ba731d4.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(52) "Национальные проекты России"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-04-02 14:50:14"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-04-29 23:44:35"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "141"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#359 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#357 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#360 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#357 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#361 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#357 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#357 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [2]=>
  object(AdvItems)#358 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1712051323"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1714416274"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=JGEx7cQEUGDTu0zqDwOGBFb5zpE4MnYgZaK0jLBaoCwkKZAC5cU/ran6BGQ6WGhwlRJOwmehsnc/esrIvdDsT1CRPDLcSBpbXRifpXEEdldKpbhAUOTPeCt9rqa26jDmVfQhktl8IYKCKOPP9XOKrqLvxcJtJnVYR+jTe4YrdFE="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=JGEx7cQEUGDTu0zqDwOGBFb5zpE4MnYgZaK0jLBaoCwkKZAC5cU/ran6BGQ6WGhwlRJOwmehsnc/esrIvdDsT1CRPDLcSBpbXRifpXEEdldKpbhAUOTPeCt9rqa26jDmVfQhktl8IYKCKOPP9XOKrqLvxcJtJnVYR+jTe4YrdFE="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "139"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "58"
      ["name"]=>
      string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (1)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "d393763a7a9259c95683678b260cb029.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-04-02 14:48:43"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-04-29 23:44:34"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "139"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#364 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#362 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#365 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#362 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#366 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#362 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#362 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [3]=>
  object(AdvItems)#363 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1712051405"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1714416806"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=xJtQ2wLFPqdSgaLGM4cJSwz2QHmpFlO8vhqPWVqEDgU/FOE4Cr2ZRl2UM6QovvyzjvIKo8DlfRIWAuI2GJJboNAJsIr8djQf5PmdDtrsh+VdHQigqXsB6GAQSlpRBFTjI9t3H6nMGHmtVMmTPXrq92pvh7jbGhGHZhm3+XA7A1U="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=xJtQ2wLFPqdSgaLGM4cJSwz2QHmpFlO8vhqPWVqEDgU/FOE4Cr2ZRl2UM6QovvyzjvIKo8DlfRIWAuI2GJJboNAJsIr8djQf5PmdDtrsh+VdHQigqXsB6GAQSlpRBFTjI9t3H6nMGHmtVMmTPXrq92pvh7jbGhGHZhm3+XA7A1U="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "140"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "58"
      ["name"]=>
      string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (2)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "c2ed4e597a325972144f168a1bf00b83.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(52) "Национальные проекты России"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-04-02 14:50:05"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-04-29 23:53:26"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "140"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#369 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#367 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#370 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#367 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#371 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#367 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#367 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(4) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#344 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1712051437"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1714416276"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=BH9tvnrgmPXXyj/qbAcERHFe4u5HelkWQbkqRKG/6OSCOdJFx2iyfGbibOr/nFYRAz+s7kO/VgbNa78uOdrkW0pZFFQlKcPxT1pXWmn/sghDSswzYRereb6ojZ08cf+PFyvzVHvoZpNSJTOjG59p4ICPfVAkMU+lTQsRAkGVR4g="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=BH9tvnrgmPXXyj/qbAcERHFe4u5HelkWQbkqRKG/6OSCOdJFx2iyfGbibOr/nFYRAz+s7kO/VgbNa78uOdrkW0pZFFQlKcPxT1pXWmn/sghDSswzYRereb6ojZ08cf+PFyvzVHvoZpNSJTOjG59p4ICPfVAkMU+lTQsRAkGVR4g="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "142"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "58"
      ["name"]=>
      string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (4)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "1862e53493b8debc97849115951c6e0e.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(52) "Национальные проекты России"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-04-02 14:50:37"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-04-29 23:44:36"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "142"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#354 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#355 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#356 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#353 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1712051414"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1714416275"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=EGyXQIV40jpbx1i2fzT14OzqVXrZuB/2eVqAqTDOqkZ+iINX9PaMQkcQr+0Ta2HYDu8Vr0Ftp9ncnLxWhOD0ARws2UElCX36dlmh4zi+syfAiQ03oRizfBSEHXVlIun4WC5BBIm/R3TF5sfidkQ8s/dhfTZfUuSe88VQQpIuNZo="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=EGyXQIV40jpbx1i2fzT14OzqVXrZuB/2eVqAqTDOqkZ+iINX9PaMQkcQr+0Ta2HYDu8Vr0Ftp9ncnLxWhOD0ARws2UElCX36dlmh4zi+syfAiQ03oRizfBSEHXVlIun4WC5BBIm/R3TF5sfidkQ8s/dhfTZfUuSe88VQQpIuNZo="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "141"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "58"
      ["name"]=>
      string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (3)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "b39d8b78500e62017071b4066ba731d4.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(52) "Национальные проекты России"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-04-02 14:50:14"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-04-29 23:44:35"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "141"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#359 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#357 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#360 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#357 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#361 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#357 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#357 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [2]=>
  object(AdvItems)#358 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1712051323"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1714416274"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=JGEx7cQEUGDTu0zqDwOGBFb5zpE4MnYgZaK0jLBaoCwkKZAC5cU/ran6BGQ6WGhwlRJOwmehsnc/esrIvdDsT1CRPDLcSBpbXRifpXEEdldKpbhAUOTPeCt9rqa26jDmVfQhktl8IYKCKOPP9XOKrqLvxcJtJnVYR+jTe4YrdFE="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=JGEx7cQEUGDTu0zqDwOGBFb5zpE4MnYgZaK0jLBaoCwkKZAC5cU/ran6BGQ6WGhwlRJOwmehsnc/esrIvdDsT1CRPDLcSBpbXRifpXEEdldKpbhAUOTPeCt9rqa26jDmVfQhktl8IYKCKOPP9XOKrqLvxcJtJnVYR+jTe4YrdFE="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "139"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "58"
      ["name"]=>
      string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (1)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "d393763a7a9259c95683678b260cb029.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-04-02 14:48:43"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-04-29 23:44:34"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "139"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#364 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#362 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#365 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#362 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#366 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#362 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#362 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [3]=>
  object(AdvItems)#363 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1712051405"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1714416806"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=xJtQ2wLFPqdSgaLGM4cJSwz2QHmpFlO8vhqPWVqEDgU/FOE4Cr2ZRl2UM6QovvyzjvIKo8DlfRIWAuI2GJJboNAJsIr8djQf5PmdDtrsh+VdHQigqXsB6GAQSlpRBFTjI9t3H6nMGHmtVMmTPXrq92pvh7jbGhGHZhm3+XA7A1U="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=xJtQ2wLFPqdSgaLGM4cJSwz2QHmpFlO8vhqPWVqEDgU/FOE4Cr2ZRl2UM6QovvyzjvIKo8DlfRIWAuI2GJJboNAJsIr8djQf5PmdDtrsh+VdHQigqXsB6GAQSlpRBFTjI9t3H6nMGHmtVMmTPXrq92pvh7jbGhGHZhm3+XA7A1U="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "140"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "58"
      ["name"]=>
      string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (2)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "c2ed4e597a325972144f168a1bf00b83.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(52) "Национальные проекты России"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-04-02 14:50:05"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-04-29 23:53:26"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "140"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#369 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#367 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#370 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#367 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#371 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#367 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#367 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
реклама на siapress.ru
реклама на siapress.ru

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. В Сургуте с фасада дома ЖК «Возрождение» падают кирпичи 885
  2. ​Андрей Филатов досрочно покидает пост главы Сургута 445
  3. Будьте вместе // Обзор СИА-ПРЕСС 426
  4. ​В столице ХМАО произошло ДТП с двумя пострадавшими 362
  5. ​Большинство сургутян не готовы отказаться от монет и банкнот 353
  6. ​Один скромный юбилей 282
  7. ​В Сургуте на свадьбе устроили стрельбу 268
  8. ​Житель ХМАО прописал в своей квартире 67 мигрантов и отправился под стражу 256
  9. ​Югорский РИЦ перешел на универсальное обслуживание потребителей 256
  10. Югорчан ждет длинная рабочая неделя перед майскими праздниками 253
  1. ​Валерия Пахтаева: «Федеральные торговые сети своей политикой убивают любое качественное производство в России. Сургут не исключение» 5794
  2. Синоптики прогнозируют похолодание до -19 градусов в ХМАО 3777
  3. ​В Тюменской области прошло совещание по предупреждению последствий паводка 2425
  4. ​В Utair рассказали о весенне-летних рейсах из Югры 2380
  5. ​Сургутянка на «BMW» наехала на 17-летнюю девушку 2139
  6. Как родителям поддержать ребенка во время подготовки к ЕГЭ? // КОНСУЛЬТАЦИЯ 2025
  7. «У семи нянек дитя без глазу» 2002
  8. Глава депсоцразвития ХМАО покидает пост 1929
  9. Сургутянам вернули полюбившийся арт-объект 1886
  10. Известный предприниматель из Сургута Валерия Пахтаева ушла из жизни 1786
  1. ​Сургут продолжит таять 9496
  2. ​Рабочая неделя в ХМАО начнется с похолодания и метели 9384
  3. ​Первые новые автобусы скоро прибудут в Сургут 8289
  4. Сургутянин сообщил о минировании гостиницы, его задержали 6771
  5. В выходные в Югре потеплеет до +8 градусов 6608
  6. Лоция против истории 6477
  7. В ХМАО произошел взрыв на котельной - погибла девушка 5984
  8. ​Валерия Пахтаева: «Федеральные торговые сети своей политикой убивают любое качественное производство в России. Сургут не исключение» 5794
  9. ​Время, вперед! Полвека назад в Сургуте… 5484
  10. Ретроградный Меркурий наступает / Обзор СИА-ПРЕСС 5457

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Нуреев Юрий Ирикович
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика