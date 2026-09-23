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ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjbuce4s реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjbuce4s реклама на siapress.ru
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В Сургуте полиция нашла у дачника 8 килограммов наркотиков

У дачника в Сургуте изъяли более 8 кг растительных наркотиков

В Сургуте полиция нашла у дачника 8 килограммов наркотиков
Фото сгенерировано ИИ

На даче 48-летнего жителя Сургута полицейские обнаружили более 8 кг растительных наркотиков. Как сообщили в УМВД Сургута, мужчину задержали при поддержке Росгвардии после того, как заподозрили в подготовке запрещенных веществ к продаже.

При обыске дома в одном из дачных товариществ полицейские нашли около 4,5 кг готовых растительных наркотиков, примерно 3,8 кг высушенных растений и коробки с семенами. По версии правоохранителей, мужчина собирался распространять наркотики в Югре через тайники-закладки.

В отношении сургутянина возбудили уголовное дело о покушении на сбыт наркотиков. Его заключили под стражу. Полиция продолжает устанавливать обстоятельства дела.

Недавно в Сургуте была обнаружена «супер-резиновая» квартира, где местная жительница зарегистрировала 75 человек, за что получила условный срок.


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МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjdSC5pF реклама на siapress.ru
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjdSC5pF реклама на siapress.ru 
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Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. «Справедливая Россия» все-таки пробилась в думу Югры — подведен итог выборов по партийным спискам 739
  2. Ярмарка «Товары земли Югорской» во второй раз оказалась крайне популярной у сургутян. Подобное надо проводить не один, а четыре раза в год 595
  3. В десятках сургутских домов ожидается ухудшение качества воды, а то и временное ее отключение 537
  4. ​Сургутская власть ищет подрядчика для благоустройства кладбища за 260 миллионов рублей 505
  5. Новый созыв Тюменской областной думы будет сформирован до 1 октября 488
  6. В Нягани медведь регулярно заходил на территорию города, и охотник его застрелил 457
  7. ​В сквере Сургута поселилась «шоколадная» белка // ФОТО 320
  8. В Югре присяжные признали невиновной женщину, обвиняемую в убийстве отца 310
  9. ​«Все лето так стоит»: в Сургуте пожаловались на состояние детской площадки на Республики 263
  10. ​В последние десятилетия Сургут превратился в город-спальню для нефтяников. Неудивительно, что у нас нет ни одного реально крутого ресторана 256
  1. Кандидаты от «Единой России» забрали почти все кресла в думе Сургута. Борьба развернулась только на двух участках 3292
  2. В думе Югры исчезнут две фракции, зато появится одна новая 2292
  3. Такие милые просторы… 1949
  4. Первая квартира в рамках викторины «Югра вместе!» досталась жителю Ханты-Мансийска 1731
  5. Нельзя просто так взять и вычеркнуть две тысячи строителей-болгар из истории Сургута 1564
  6. ​«Аврора»: что дальше? // ONLINE 1477
  7. ​В Сургуте начался второй день голосования 1467
  8. ​Дума Сургута завершила работу седьмого созыва: какие вопросы переходят дальше 1435
  9. Сургутская агломерация велика и могущественна, но при этом явно недооценена региональными властями 1395
  10. ​Зачем коллекционировать искусство? // ONLINE 1395
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