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ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjbuce4s реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjbuce4s реклама на siapress.ru
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В Сургуте молодой человек так избил подростка, что тот не мог встать. Полиция разбирается

В Сургуте полиция проверяет сообщение об избиении подростка на улице Усольцева

В Сургуте молодой человек так избил подростка, что тот не мог встать. Полиция разбирается
Фото УМВД Югры

В Сургуте мужчина повалил на землю 15-летнего подростка и начал бить его возле дома № 12 на улице Александра Усольцева. Об этом сообщает «Муксун.fm» со ссылкой на очевидцев, написавших о происшествии в паблике «К-Информ Сургут». По словам свидетелей, после ударов мальчик несколько минут не мог встать.

Очевидцы утверждают, что нападавшему около 25 лет. На опубликованном видео видно, как мужчину пытаются отвести от подростка, лежащего на тротуаре. Причина конфликта пока неизвестна.

В УМВД по Югре сообщили о начале проверки. Полицейские устанавливают обстоятельства случившегося и личности участников конфликта. Прокуратура Сургута взяла проверку на контроль.


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МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjdSC5pF реклама на siapress.ru
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjdSC5pF реклама на siapress.ru 
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Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. «Справедливая Россия» все-таки пробилась в думу Югры — подведен итог выборов по партийным спискам 739
  2. Ярмарка «Товары земли Югорской» во второй раз оказалась крайне популярной у сургутян. Подобное надо проводить не один, а четыре раза в год 595
  3. В десятках сургутских домов ожидается ухудшение качества воды, а то и временное ее отключение 537
  4. ​Сургутская власть ищет подрядчика для благоустройства кладбища за 260 миллионов рублей 505
  5. Новый созыв Тюменской областной думы будет сформирован до 1 октября 488
  6. В Нягани медведь регулярно заходил на территорию города, и охотник его застрелил 457
  7. ​В сквере Сургута поселилась «шоколадная» белка // ФОТО 319
  8. В Югре присяжные признали невиновной женщину, обвиняемую в убийстве отца 310
  9. ​«Все лето так стоит»: в Сургуте пожаловались на состояние детской площадки на Республики 262
  10. В думе Югры будет пять фракций, 31 из 40 мандатов — у «Единой России» 255
  1. Кандидаты от «Единой России» забрали почти все кресла в думе Сургута. Борьба развернулась только на двух участках 3292
  2. В думе Югры исчезнут две фракции, зато появится одна новая 2292
  3. Такие милые просторы… 1949
  4. Первая квартира в рамках викторины «Югра вместе!» досталась жителю Ханты-Мансийска 1731
  5. Нельзя просто так взять и вычеркнуть две тысячи строителей-болгар из истории Сургута 1564
  6. ​«Аврора»: что дальше? // ONLINE 1477
  7. ​В Сургуте начался второй день голосования 1466
  8. ​Дума Сургута завершила работу седьмого созыва: какие вопросы переходят дальше 1435
  9. Сургутская агломерация велика и могущественна, но при этом явно недооценена региональными властями 1395
  10. ​Зачем коллекционировать искусство? // ONLINE 1395
  1. ​Как и где жить 4599
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