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ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjbuce4s реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjbuce4s реклама на siapress.ru
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Малый и средний бизнес в России держит в депозитах почти 4 трлн рублей

Бизнес заработал на депозитах четверть триллиона рублей

Малый и средний бизнес в России держит в депозитах почти 4 трлн рублей
Фото сгенерировано ИИ

Российские предприниматели с начала этого года провели 8,2 млн депозитных сделок. Это на 20% больше, чем в аналогичном периоде прошлого года, посчитали в ВТБ. Доход малого и среднего бизнеса от размещения временно свободных денег достиг 256 млрд рублей. На 5% год к году вырос и портфель сбережений компаний, он составил 3,8 трлн рублей.

Старший вице-президент ВТБ Юлия Копытова прокомментировала тенденцию тем, что работа со свободной ликвидностью для большинства предпринимателей становится частью регулярного финансового управления.

Напомним, что на сентябрьском заседании ЦБ сохранил ключевую ставку на уровне 14%.


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МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjdSC5pF реклама на siapress.ru
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjdSC5pF реклама на siapress.ru 
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Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​В последние десятилетия Сургут превратился в город-спальню для нефтяников. Неудивительно, что у нас нет ни одного реально крутого ресторана 547
  2. ​В сквере Сургута поселилась «шоколадная» белка // ФОТО 445
  3. ​На продажу 444
  4. Подведены итоги выборов в Тюменскую областную думу. Кто из югорчан туда попал? 432
  5. В думе Югры будет пять фракций, 31 из 40 мандатов — у «Единой России» 428
  6. В Югре присяжные признали невиновной женщину, обвиняемую в убийстве отца 420
  7. Руководство сургутского аэропорта объявило о пустяковом, но неприятном запрете 410
  8. В Сургуте молодой человек так избил подростка, что тот не мог встать. Полиция разбирается 405
  9. ​Теплая осень разбудила мошкару в Сургуте 401
  10. Хирурги Сургутской ОКБ удалили женщине 40-сантиметровую миому, занявшую почти весь живот // ФОТО 18+ 392
  1. Кандидаты от «Единой России» забрали почти все кресла в думе Сургута. Борьба развернулась только на двух участках 3442
  2. В думе Югры исчезнут две фракции, зато появится одна новая 2341
  3. Такие милые просторы… 2023
  4. Первая квартира в рамках викторины «Югра вместе!» досталась жителю Ханты-Мансийска 1764
  5. Нельзя просто так взять и вычеркнуть две тысячи строителей-болгар из истории Сургута 1610
  6. ​В Сургуте начался второй день голосования 1531
  7. Сургутская агломерация велика и могущественна, но при этом явно недооценена региональными властями 1441
  8. ​Зачем коллекционировать искусство? // ONLINE 1419
  9. Новые iPhone у покупателей в России будут работать не в полную силу — ожидается не менее 18 ограничений 1409
  10. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 19-20 сентября? // АФИША 1392
  1. ​Как и где жить 4623
  2. ​Квартира на вырост: когда большая площадь помогает избежать будущих расходов 4406
  3. ​Вдыхать жизнь в общественные пространства нужно комплексно – с участием власти, МВД, бизнеса и творческих людей 4086
  4. ​В Югре можно развивать и падел с керлингом, но помнить, что это народ любит футбол, хоккей, лыжи и плавание 3924
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