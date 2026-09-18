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ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjbuce4s реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjbuce4s реклама на siapress.ru
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Правительство Югры обещало увеличить поставки топлива на АЗС региона. Вы почувствовали эффект?
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В этом сезоне по сравнению с предыдущим электросамокатчики вели себя:

Лучше 13.6%

Так же 28.2%

Хуже 44.5%

Не знаю 13.6%

Всего голосов: 110

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0
Как вы оцениваете ремонт дорог в Сургуте в этом году?
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Больше опросов

​До +15 и без сильных дождей: прогноз погоды в Сургуте

В Сургуте на выходных обещают до +15 градусов и немного дождя

​До +15 и без сильных дождей: прогноз погоды в Сургуте
Фото: СИА-ПРЕСС

В Сургуте в эти выходные ожидается прохладная и преимущественно пасмурная погода. По прогнозу gismeteo на 19 и 20 сентября, температура днем составит около +10…+15 градусов.

В субботу прогнозируют около +10 градусов днем и +8 ночью. Осадков практически не ожидается. В воскресенье станет немного теплее − до +15 градусов, ночью около +6. Возможен небольшой дождь.

Ветер в выходные будет умеренным − около 3-4 м/с.


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МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjc76jAK реклама на siapress.ru
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjc76jAK реклама на siapress.ru 
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Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Зачем коллекционировать искусство? // ONLINE 735
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  3. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 19-20 сентября? // АФИША 556
  4. Депутат Госдумы от Тюмени предложил ограничить долю детей иностранцев в школах и детсадах до 25% 510
  5. Как югорским семьям получить остаток маткапитала? // КАРТОЧКИ 503
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  8. ​В Сургуте классику соединили с электроникой на фестивале «Звуковая буровая» 487
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  2. Треугольник успеха 1948
  3. Кина не будет! Электричество кончилось! 1873
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  7. ​Лучшие вкусы Югры на центральной площади Сургута – показываем, чем запомнились «Товары земли Югорской» // ФОТО 1472
  8. В Сургуте на выходных перекроют несколько дорог из-за фестиваля, ярмарки и большого пробега 1461
  9. Мы то, что мы говорим 1380
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  5. ​Как и где жить 4251
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  9. ​Хиония 3147
  10. ​Александр Чернозубов: «Геология стала никому не нужна» 3072

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