Члены Молодежной палаты Сургута − о том, что будет с «Авророй» в следующем году, каким станет молодежный центр и когда там смогут проводить мероприятия

array(1) {
[0]=>
object(AdvItems)#304 (17) {
["image"]=>
NULL
["delete_image"]=>
NULL
["publish_start_int"]=>
string(10) "1788382008"
["publish_end_int"]=>
string(10) "1790794743"
["follow_link"]=>
string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=kVVQktTn3dkMLsJ3hTpKrPBAUrAwZLPgBQpxMuetbi4+QcJtkB60YQ61mwM0qlVrQc7X51zV9WoINEgS8dxH4yCuZV1Uym4SYXz9lgL+OpkMXl6wpg1ZSrLLYkFETQ88"
["view_link"]=>
string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=kVVQktTn3dkMLsJ3hTpKrPBAUrAwZLPgBQpxMuetbi4+QcJtkB60YQ61mwM0qlVrQc7X51zV9WoINEgS8dxH4yCuZV1Uym4SYXz9lgL+OpkMXl6wpg1ZSrLLYkFETQ88"
["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
bool(false)
["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(16) {
["id"]=>
string(3) "123"
["campaign_id"]=>
string(2) "34"
["name"]=>
string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
["link"]=>
string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
["svg"]=>
string(0) ""
["filename"]=>
string(36) "24d080360e18b50956b954d84d48b80b.jpg"
["alt_text"]=>
string(0) ""
["title_text"]=>
string(16) "erid:2SDnjbuce4s"
["notes"]=>
string(0) ""
["erid"]=>
string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjbuce4s"
["desktop"]=>
string(1) "1"
["mob"]=>
string(1) "0"
["shows"]=>
NULL
["published"]=>
string(1) "1"
["publish_start"]=>
string(19) "2026-09-03 01:46:48"
["publish_end"]=>
string(19) "2026-09-30 23:59:03"
}
["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
NULL
["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(3) "123"
["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(1) "t"
["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
NULL
["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
string(6) "update"
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
array(3) {
["onbeforevalidate"]=>
object(CList)#310 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#308 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(14) "beforeValidate"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onbeforesave"]=>
object(CList)#311 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#308 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(10) "beforeSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onaftersave"]=>
object(CList)#312 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#308 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(9) "afterSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
array(1) {
["activerecord-relation"]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#308 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
}
}
array(1) {
[0]=>
object(AdvItems)#309 (17) {
["image"]=>
NULL
["delete_image"]=>
NULL
["publish_start_int"]=>
string(10) "1788382047"
["publish_end_int"]=>
string(10) "1790794770"
["follow_link"]=>
string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=vLFkqrQwP/Kg1eNS1u2SqH0M4fcdJr8CeW7iN4xSzUHW58ETn1qZPy4Z34kES51ACbx2Rj8Tznn9kMYYuGWJ0Ivp3sNGihYQkJwTXc/5YeHa7T200B5EJFKayPqLw0zG"
["view_link"]=>
string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=vLFkqrQwP/Kg1eNS1u2SqH0M4fcdJr8CeW7iN4xSzUHW58ETn1qZPy4Z34kES51ACbx2Rj8Tznn9kMYYuGWJ0Ivp3sNGihYQkJwTXc/5YeHa7T200B5EJFKayPqLw0zG"
["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
bool(false)
["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(16) {
["id"]=>
string(3) "122"
["campaign_id"]=>
string(2) "34"
["name"]=>
string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
["link"]=>
string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
["svg"]=>
string(0) ""
["filename"]=>
string(36) "c84a3382158ab64987229f10b3ba6ced.jpg"
["alt_text"]=>
string(0) ""
["title_text"]=>
string(16) "erid:2SDnjbuce4s"
["notes"]=>
string(0) ""
["erid"]=>
string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjbuce4s"
["desktop"]=>
string(1) "0"
["mob"]=>
string(1) "1"
["shows"]=>
NULL
["published"]=>
string(1) "1"
["publish_start"]=>
string(19) "2026-09-03 01:47:27"
["publish_end"]=>
string(19) "2026-09-30 23:59:30"
}
["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
NULL
["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(3) "122"
["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(1) "t"
["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
NULL
["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
string(6) "update"
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
array(3) {
["onbeforevalidate"]=>
object(CList)#315 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#313 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(14) "beforeValidate"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onbeforesave"]=>
object(CList)#316 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#313 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(10) "beforeSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onaftersave"]=>
object(CList)#317 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#313 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(9) "afterSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
array(1) {
["activerecord-relation"]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#313 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
}
}
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(AdvItems)#304 (17) {
["image"]=>
NULL
["delete_image"]=>
NULL
["publish_start_int"]=>
string(10) "1788382008"
["publish_end_int"]=>
string(10) "1790794743"
["follow_link"]=>
string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=kVVQktTn3dkMLsJ3hTpKrPBAUrAwZLPgBQpxMuetbi4+QcJtkB60YQ61mwM0qlVrQc7X51zV9WoINEgS8dxH4yCuZV1Uym4SYXz9lgL+OpkMXl6wpg1ZSrLLYkFETQ88"
["view_link"]=>
string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=kVVQktTn3dkMLsJ3hTpKrPBAUrAwZLPgBQpxMuetbi4+QcJtkB60YQ61mwM0qlVrQc7X51zV9WoINEgS8dxH4yCuZV1Uym4SYXz9lgL+OpkMXl6wpg1ZSrLLYkFETQ88"
["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
bool(false)
["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(16) {
["id"]=>
string(3) "123"
["campaign_id"]=>
string(2) "34"
["name"]=>
string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
["link"]=>
string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
["svg"]=>
string(0) ""
["filename"]=>
string(36) "24d080360e18b50956b954d84d48b80b.jpg"
["alt_text"]=>
string(0) ""
["title_text"]=>
string(16) "erid:2SDnjbuce4s"
["notes"]=>
string(0) ""
["erid"]=>
string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjbuce4s"
["desktop"]=>
string(1) "1"
["mob"]=>
string(1) "0"
["shows"]=>
NULL
["published"]=>
string(1) "1"
["publish_start"]=>
string(19) "2026-09-03 01:46:48"
["publish_end"]=>
string(19) "2026-09-30 23:59:03"
}
["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
NULL
["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(3) "123"
["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(1) "t"
["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
NULL
["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
string(6) "update"
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
array(3) {
["onbeforevalidate"]=>
object(CList)#310 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#308 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(14) "beforeValidate"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onbeforesave"]=>
object(CList)#311 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#308 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(10) "beforeSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onaftersave"]=>
object(CList)#312 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#308 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(9) "afterSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
array(1) {
["activerecord-relation"]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#308 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
}
[1]=>
object(AdvItems)#309 (17) {
["image"]=>
NULL
["delete_image"]=>
NULL
["publish_start_int"]=>
string(10) "1788382047"
["publish_end_int"]=>
string(10) "1790794770"
["follow_link"]=>
string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=vLFkqrQwP/Kg1eNS1u2SqH0M4fcdJr8CeW7iN4xSzUHW58ETn1qZPy4Z34kES51ACbx2Rj8Tznn9kMYYuGWJ0Ivp3sNGihYQkJwTXc/5YeHa7T200B5EJFKayPqLw0zG"
["view_link"]=>
string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=vLFkqrQwP/Kg1eNS1u2SqH0M4fcdJr8CeW7iN4xSzUHW58ETn1qZPy4Z34kES51ACbx2Rj8Tznn9kMYYuGWJ0Ivp3sNGihYQkJwTXc/5YeHa7T200B5EJFKayPqLw0zG"
["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
bool(false)
["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(16) {
["id"]=>
string(3) "122"
["campaign_id"]=>
string(2) "34"
["name"]=>
string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
["link"]=>
string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
["svg"]=>
string(0) ""
["filename"]=>
string(36) "c84a3382158ab64987229f10b3ba6ced.jpg"
["alt_text"]=>
string(0) ""
["title_text"]=>
string(16) "erid:2SDnjbuce4s"
["notes"]=>
string(0) ""
["erid"]=>
string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjbuce4s"
["desktop"]=>
string(1) "0"
["mob"]=>
string(1) "1"
["shows"]=>
NULL
["published"]=>
string(1) "1"
["publish_start"]=>
string(19) "2026-09-03 01:47:27"
["publish_end"]=>
string(19) "2026-09-30 23:59:30"
}
["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
NULL
["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(3) "122"
["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(1) "t"
["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
NULL
["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
string(6) "update"
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
array(3) {
["onbeforevalidate"]=>
object(CList)#315 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#313 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(14) "beforeValidate"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onbeforesave"]=>
object(CList)#316 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#313 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(10) "beforeSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onaftersave"]=>
object(CList)#317 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#313 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(9) "afterSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
array(1) {
["activerecord-relation"]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#313 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
}
}