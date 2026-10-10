Читатели siapress.ru рассказали, отправляют ли детей в школу при беспилотной опасности

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ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdbTsnb реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdbTsnb реклама на siapress.ru
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Читатели siapress.ru предпочитают отправлять детей в школу даже при беспилотной опасности
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Большинство участников опроса на siapress.ru — 55,6% — сообщили, что отправляют ребенка в школу, если власти объявляют режим беспилотной опасности. Противоположный ответ выбрали 15,3% респондентов: при таком сигнале они не отправляют детей на занятия. Еще 29,2% участников указали, что у них нет детей школьного возраста.

Напомним, департамент образования и науки Югры ранее разрешил родителям оставить детей дома, если беспилотную опасность не отменят до утра. Ведомство пояснило, что школы признают такую причину пропуска уважительной. При введении режима «Угроза беспилотной опасности» образовательные организации перейдут на дистанционное обучение, о чем департамент сообщит дополнительно.


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МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjcmkpzo реклама на siapress.ru
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjcmkpzo реклама на siapress.ru 
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Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Сургутяне столкнулись с проблемами при вызове такси в «Яндекс Go» 404
  2. ​Более 10 тысяч будущих мам Югры получили выплаты и поддержку с начала года 336
  3. ​В Сургуте на следующей неделе сохранится плюсовая температура, но вернется снег 298
  4. ​В Югре бизнесу возместили сотни миллионов рублей за охрану труда 293
  5. В Сургуте стартовал фестиваль современной музыки «Мир звучит» // ВИДЕО 255
  6. ​В Окружной кардиоцентр Сургута с начала года поступили 8 тысяч пациентов 239
  7. ​В аэропорту Сургута начался ремонт 233
  8. ​Более 52% читателей поддержали приход иногородних перевозчиков в Сургут 228
  9. Из Бардыковки в Сургуте убрали 16,5 кубометра нефтепродуктов 226
  10. ​Роналдо, винил и немного ностальгии: что необычного продают коллекционеры Сургута // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 198
  1. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 10-11 октября? // АФИША 2511
  2. ​Артём Кириленко: «Главный эффект Сургутской агломерации − когда жители перестанут замечать административные границы» 1870
  3. ​Сфера перевозок уплывает из рук города, и все молчат 1732
  4. Сварщик из Сургута Валентин Ольховский выиграл федеральный конкурс и получил миллион 1516
  5. Это далеко не очевидно, но чума не так страшна, как COVID 1502
  6. ​Югре давно пора перенять опыт Татарстана — ставить депутатам Госдумы планы по привлечению денег на территорию 1412
  7. Югра открыла первую в России цифровую лабораторию для изучения климата 1404
  8. ​Возьмите типовой теплый переход, которых РЖД построило в десятки в Москве, и сделайте в Сургуте 1390
  9. ​Четыре года назад некто захотел превратить гараж на улице Рабочей в «автокафе с магазином», и изуродовал облик района на годы. Что там происходит сейчас? 1371
  10. Росавиация начала закрывать аэропорты Югры на время беспилотной опасности 1361
  1. Кандидаты от «Единой России» забрали почти все кресла в думе Сургута. Борьба развернулась только на двух участках 5028
  2. Миллиард на десятерых: кто из кандидатов в Югре больше всех заработал перед выборами — 2026 3909
  3. Кина не будет! Электричество кончилось! 3882
  4. Треугольник успеха 3837
  5. Такие милые просторы… 3622
  6. Югорчанин поборется за 10 млн рублей в шоу «Титаны» на ТНТ 3486
  7. Мы то, что мы говорим 3227
  8. Жили-были в Сургуте 3205
  9. В думе Югры исчезнут две фракции, зато появится одна новая 3124
  10. ​На продажу 2900

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