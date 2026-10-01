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}
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdbTsnb реклама на siapress.ru
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Первый снег в Сургуте будет с дождем, и его будет очень много

В Сургуте первый снег будет выпадать вместе с дождем в понедельник, 5 октября

Первый снег в Сургуте будет с дождем, и его будет очень много
Фото siapress.ru

Первый снег в Сургуте ожидается в понедельник, 5 октября, причем выпадать он будет вместе с дождем и ветром с порывами до 12 метров в секунду. По прогнозу Gismeteo, это будет самый ненастный день ближайшей недели: за сутки ожидается 13,2 мм осадков.

В целом начале октября город ждет резкое похолодание. Если 1 октября днем прогнозируют до +19 градусов, то к выходным температура снизится до +7…+8, а в понедельник составит около +3. Ночью в первой половине недели ожидается преимущественно +1…+8 градусов. Во вторник возможен слабый мороз — до −1 градуса.

Ранее siapress.ru писал, что после последних теплых сентябрьских выходных в Сургуте начнется постепенное похолодание.


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