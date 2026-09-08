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ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjbuce4s реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjbuce4s реклама на siapress.ru
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В Югре владелец кафе заплатит сотни тысяч рублей штрафа за незаконный найм мигранта

Суд Лангепаса оштрафовал предпринимателя на 400 тысяч рублей за найм иностранца

В Югре владелец кафе заплатит сотни тысяч рублей штрафа за незаконный найм мигранта
Фото Magnific

Лангепасский городской суд оштрафовал индивидуального предпринимателя на 400 тысяч рублей за нарушение запрета на привлечение иностранных граждан к работе в общепите. Об этом сообщает пресс-служба судов Югры. Поводом для разбирательства стало трудоустройство иностранца на должность повара. Такой найм запрещен постановлением губернатора Югры для ресторанов и кафе с полным обслуживанием, а также заведений быстрого питания.

Суд установил, что предприниматель допустил иностранного сотрудника к работе вопреки действующим ограничениям. Нарушитель полностью признал вину и раскаялся. В итоге суд признал предпринимателя виновным по части 1 статьи 18.17 КоАП РФ и назначил штраф в размере 400 тысяч рублей.

Ранее суд обязал предпринимателя, нелегально нанявшего иностранца, оплатить его выдворение.


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