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ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjbuce4s реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjbuce4s реклама на siapress.ru
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Тюменская область помогла найти работу более чем тысяче людей с инвалидностью

В Тюменской области с начала года трудоустроили более тысячи людей с ОВЗ

Тюменская область помогла найти работу более чем тысяче людей с инвалидностью
Фото t.me/av_moor

Более тысячи жителей Тюменской области с инвалидностью нашли работу с начала 2026 года. Об этом сообщил губернатор Александр Моор. По его словам, темп трудоустройства людей с инвалидностью в регионе выше среднего по России.

Область выделяет предприятиям субсидии на рабочие места для таких сотрудников и регулярно проводит ярмарки вакансий. Также в регионе расширили перечень программ профессионального обучения. Среди новых направлений — работа с искусственным интеллектом, профессии помощника машиниста и электромеханика торгового оборудования. С начала года обучение прошел 41 человек.

Помощь в поиске работы получают и ветераны боевых действий с инвалидностью. С начала СВО в кадровые центры обратились 158 ветеранов, 71 из них трудоустроен. Служба занятости ведет эту работу совместно с филиалом фонда «Защитники Отечества», в том числе с использованием инструментов нацпроекта «Кадры».


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МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjdSC5pF реклама на siapress.ru
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjdSC5pF реклама на siapress.ru 
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