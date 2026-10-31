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ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcWr8yA реклама на siapress.ru
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По-вашему приговор экс-замгубернатора Югры Алексею Шипилову в 11 лет колонии строгого режима:

Справедливый 24.2%

Слишком суровый 28.8%

Слишком мягкий 30.3%

Не знаю 16.7%

Всего голосов: 66

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Стартовал прием заявок на гранты губернатора Югры для общественников

НКО Югры могут подать заявки на гранты губернатора до 13 декабря 2026 года

Стартовал прием заявок на гранты губернатора Югры для общественников
Фото t.me/ugra_official

В Югре начался прием заявок на гранты губернатора для социально ориентированных некоммерческих организаций. Об этом сообщает «Югра официально». Впервые конкурс стартовал осенью, чтобы победители смогли начать реализацию проектов уже весной 2027 года. На подготовку документов участникам отвели 45 дней вместо одного месяца.

Конкурс включает 17 направлений. В отдельный блок впервые выделили креативные индустрии: дизайн и моду, стрит-арт, урбанистику и художественные промыслы. Во время заявочной кампании Фонд гражданских и социальных инициатив Югры проведет для участников серию обучающих мероприятий. Подать документы можно до 13 декабря на сайте грантгубернатора.рф.

Ранее мы рассказывали, как сургутян учили готовить заявки на грантовые конкурсы и развивать социальные проекты. Участники «Грантовой оттепели» получили консультации экспертов и победителей конкурса «Росмолодежь.Гранты».


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