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По-вашему приговор экс-замгубернатора Югры Алексею Шипилову в 11 лет колонии строгого режима:
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Горводоканал Сургута будет временно отключать холодную воду в домах 41-го микрорайона

В Сургуте с 16 по 20 ноября будут отключать холодную воду в 41-м микрорайоне

Горводоканал Сургута будет временно отключать холодную воду в домах 41-го микрорайона
Фото администрации Сургута

В 41-м микрорайоне Сургута с 16 по 20 ноября будут поэтапно отключать холодную воду. Специалисты промоют водоводы от повысительной водопроводной насосной станции № 41, сообщает городской Горводоканал. Работы разделят на пять этапов. Во время каждого отключения для жителей организуют подвоз воды.

График отключений:

  • 16 ноября с 09:00 до 13:00: Песчаный переулок, 1; улица Александра Усольцева, 13; Почтовый проезд, 1; улица Есенина, 8, 10, 10/1, 12, 12/1, 14, 14/1, 14/2, 16, 16/1; Вербный проезд, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7.
  • 17 ноября с 09:00 до 13:00: улица Крылова, 20; Вербный проезд, 16.
  • 18 ноября с 09:00 до 13:00: Почтовый проезд, 1-7; Вербный проезд, 20; улица Александра Усольцева, 13.
  • 19 ноября с 09:00 до 13:00: Вербный проезд, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14; Земляничный проезд, 1-8.
  • 20 ноября с 09:00 до 13:00: Весенний проезд, 1-3; Песчаный проезд, 2-11; Вербный проезд, 18.

После промывки водоводы запустят только после лабораторной проверки качества воды. Если анализы окажутся неудовлетворительными, работы проведут повторно. Сроки могут измениться.

Затем управляющей компании потребуется промыть внутридомовые сети, включая стояки и лежаки. В 41-м и соседних микрорайонах возможно кратковременное ухудшение качества холодной воды. Сообщить о проблеме можно круглосуточно по телефону Горводоканала 45-65-44 или через форму на сайте предприятия.

Ранее мы рассказывали, что Горводоканал с 9 по 17 ноября промоет водоводы в 20-м микрорайоне Сургута. Эти работы пройдут без отключения жилых домов от водоснабжения.


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