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Автомобилист насмерть сбил мужчину на внутрипромысловой дороге под Сургутом

Водитель Geely Monjaro насмерть сбил пешехода в Сургутском районе

Автомобилист насмерть сбил мужчину на внутрипромысловой дороге под Сургутом
Фото ГАИ Югры

В Сургутском районе автомобиль Geely Monjaro насмерть сбил пешехода. Авария произошла 14 ноября около 19:15 на внутрипромысловой автодороге Восточно-Сургутского месторождения, сообщает Госавтоинспекция Югры. По предварительным данным, водитель 1989 года рождения наехал на мужчину 1971 года рождения, который находился на проезжей части. На одежде пешехода не было световозвращающих элементов.

Мужчина скончался на месте происшествия до приезда бригады скорой помощи. Обстоятельства аварии устанавливают сотрудники полиции.

Ранее СИА-ПРЕСС сообщал о похожем ДТП на Северном обходе Сургута. В конце октября водитель Great Wall насмерть сбил человека, который находился на проезжей части в темное время суток без световозвращающих элементов.


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