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​Гусли зазвучат в Сургуте: сегодня в «Порту» пройдет необычный концерт

Музыкант Алёна Выхованец сыграет на гуслях в Сургуте

​Гусли зазвучат в Сургуте: сегодня в «Порту» пройдет необычный концерт
Фото: Алёна Выхованец / vk.com

Сегодня, 14 ноября, в культурном центре «Порт» в Сургуте выступит музыкант и исследователь русского фольклора Алёна Выхованец из Санкт-Петербурга. Она исполнит традиционную и авторскую музыку на гуслях, а также расскажет об истории инструмента и его месте в русской культуре, сообщили в пресс-службе центра.

Алёна Выхованец создала собственную школу игры на гуслях, а также занимается изучением русского фольклора. С 2016 года она выступает в составе фолк-группы «Невоморье», а с 2019-го участвует в музыкальном проекте «Гусли&Ханг» вместе с Игорем Лузиным.

Начало концерта – в 17:00. Цена билета: 450 рублей. Купить его можно на входе или онлайн. Доступно по «Пушкинской карте».


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