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ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjbuce4s реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjbuce4s реклама на siapress.ru
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Юристы бесплатно проконсультируют сургутян 25 сентября

Где сургутянам получить бесплатную юридическую помощь 25 сентября

Юристы бесплатно проконсультируют сургутян 25 сентября
Фото сгенерировано ИИ

Сургутяне смогут бесплатно получить юридическую помощь 25 сентября с 09:00 до 18:00. Как сообщает администрация города, консультации пройдут по телефону и очно в рамках Всероссийского единого дня оказания бесплатной юридической помощи.

На вопросы жителей ответят специалисты аппарата уполномоченного по правам человека в Югре, окружного департамента социального развития, адвокатской и нотариальной палат, регионального отделения Ассоциации юристов России. К консультациям также присоединятся сотрудники фонда «Защитники Отечества», отделения Социального фонда России и юридических клиник Сургутского и Югорского государственных университетов.

Информация о порядке получения помощи размещена на сайте уполномоченного по правам человека в Югре.


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МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjdSC5pF реклама на siapress.ru
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjdSC5pF реклама на siapress.ru 
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Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. В России власти обдумывают новый сбор с авиапассажиров, чтобы финансировать отечественное самолетостроение 523
  2. Юный вокалист из Югры Рыжий Макс выступит в новом сезоне проекта «Голос. Дети» 409
  3. Сургутяне стали реже покупать осенние туры, а вылет из Москвы выбирают неохотно 372
  4. Выставка «Сургут. Нефть и газ» собрала более 100 компаний 364
  5. Власти России планируют повысить часть налогов и сборов, в частности — на зарубежные онлайн-покупки 363
  6. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 26-27 сентября? // АФИША 358
  7. ​Сургут ждет ж/д вокзал, а он готов лишь на 26% 337
  8. Дорожники отремонтируют часть трассы между Сургутом и Когалымом 335
  9. Власти Сургута предупредили жителей об учениях возле котельной «ГТС» на Майской 334
  10. Шесть квартир, три автомобиля и 14 квадроциклов нашли новых владельцев по итогам окружной викторины 334
  1. Кандидаты от «Единой России» забрали почти все кресла в думе Сургута. Борьба развернулась только на двух участках 3666
  2. В думе Югры исчезнут две фракции, зато появится одна новая 2461
  3. Такие милые просторы… 2183
  4. Первая квартира в рамках викторины «Югра вместе!» досталась жителю Ханты-Мансийска 1817
  5. ​В Сургуте начался второй день голосования 1620
  6. Сургутская агломерация велика и могущественна, но при этом явно недооценена региональными властями 1527
  7. Новые iPhone у покупателей в России будут работать не в полную силу — ожидается не менее 18 ограничений 1469
  8. ​«Сибпромстрой» возглавил рейтинг по вводу жилья в Югре 1399
  9. ​В Сургуте вместо «О'кей» в ТРЦ «Ауре» откроется «Гипер Лента» 1372
  10. В Сургуте открыты все 130 избирательных участков. Проголосовать могут 310 тысяч жителей 1365
  1. ​Как и где жить 4677
  2. ​Вдыхать жизнь в общественные пространства нужно комплексно – с участием власти, МВД, бизнеса и творческих людей 4123
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