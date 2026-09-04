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ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjbuce4s реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjbuce4s реклама на siapress.ru
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В Югре женщина шантажом вымогала у предпринимателя 47 млн рублей

Нижневартовский суд приговорил женщину к колонии за вымогательство 47 млн рублей

В Югре женщина шантажом вымогала у предпринимателя 47 млн рублей
Фото Magnific

Нижневартовский городской суд приговорил Е.С. Екимовскую к 2 годам 8 месяцам колонии общего режима за вымогательство 47 млн рублей у руководителя одного из предприятий Югры. Об этом сообщает пресс-служба судов Югры.

Суд установил, что женщина требовала передать ей деньги под угрозой распространения сведений, которые могли опорочить руководителя предприятия. Ей успели передать 990 тысяч рублей, а во время передачи второй части суммы женщину задержали.

С учетом смягчающих обстоятельств суд назначил наказание в виде 2 лет 8 месяцев лишения свободы в колонии общего режима. После оглашения приговора женщину взяли под стражу в зале суда. Приговор пока не вступил в законную силу.

Ранее в Югре суд освободил местного жителя от миллионного кредита, который на него взяли мошенники.


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  6. Медики Нижневартовска применили нестандартное шунтирование для спасения ноги пациента 504
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  2. ​Хиония 1775
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