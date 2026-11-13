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​На остановке «Рыбокомбинат» в Сургуте появятся новые павильоны

В Сургуте до конца ноября установят два новых павильона на остановке «Рыбокомбинат»

​На остановке «Рыбокомбинат» в Сургуте появятся новые павильоны
Александр Р. / vk.com

В Сургуте на остановке «Рыбокомбинат» появятся два новых закрытых павильона. Они будут размещены с каждой стороны дороги ‒ в направлении речного порта и улицы Энергетиков. Установить их обещают до конца ноября, сообщили в администрации города в ответ на обращение местного жителя.

Напомним, старый павильон на остановке «Рыбокомбинат» демонтировали в марте 2024 года после того, как его владелец отказался продлевать договор на размещение. Тогда пассажирам около недели приходилось ждать автобусы без укрытия от непогоды.


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