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ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjbuce4s реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjbuce4s реклама на siapress.ru
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Таиланд сократил безвизовый срок для россиян с 60 до 30 дней. Но есть способ его продлить

Таиланд сократил безвизовое пребывание россиян с 60 до 30 дней

Таиланд сократил безвизовый срок для россиян с 60 до 30 дней. Но есть способ его продлить
Фото Magnific

Таиланд сократил срок безвизового пребывания для граждан России с 60 до 30 дней. Новые правила официально вступили в силу, сообщает «Газета.Ru». Правительственное решение отменяет порядок, действовавший с 15 июля 2024 года. Он позволял гражданам 93 стран приезжать в Таиланд без визы на срок до 60 дней для туризма и коротких деловых поездок.

Теперь власти утвердили перечень из 60 государств, граждане которых могут находиться в стране без визы до 30 дней. Для россиян этот срок регулирует двустороннее межправительственное соглашение 2005 года.

При этом граждане России смогут продлить пребывание еще на один месяц, не выезжая из Таиланда. Для этого необходимо до окончания действующего штампа обратиться в местное иммиграционное ведомство. Стоимость продления составляет 1900 батов — около 57 долларов.

А между тем из Сургута можно будет напрямую летать на Пхукет уже с 6 ноября.


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Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. От набережных до городских парков: как программа комфортной среды меняет Югру 536
  2. «Русское лето» на центральной площади провожали более 30 тысяч сургутян 528
  3. Жили-были в Сургуте 386
  4. В уральском лонг-листе международной ресторанной премии WHERETOEAT не оказалось ни одного заведения из Югры 353
  5. Из 52 городских агломераций России Сургутская вошла в топ-5 по экономике 351
  6. Производители Югры продали в Сургуте 15 тонн продуктов и тысячи изделий на 17 млн рублей 342
  7. ​Работник АО «Транснефть – Сибирь» – победитель Всероссийского конкурса профмастерства 328
  8. ​Вычеты, чужие налоги и споры с ФНС: что изменилось этой осенью 320
  9. Югра сохранила место в тройке регионов с самой низкой безработицей в России 309
  10. В Сургуте вышел на линию автобус, расписанный под хохлому. На каких улицах его можно увидеть 299
  1. В сургутском аэропорту на фоне угрозы атаки беспилотников задерживаются рейсы 2083
  2. В Югре под угрозой штрафа запрещено фотографировать и публиковать атаки БПЛА и их последствия 1913
  3. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 12-13 сентября? // АФИША 1911
  4. Югра усилила предупреждение до режима «Угроза атаки беспилотника» — БПЛА могут лететь на территорию региона 1845
  5. Миллиард на десятерых: кто из кандидатов в Югре больше всех заработал перед выборами — 2026 1667
  6. ​Школьников Сургута перевели на дистант из-за угрозы атаки БПЛА 1644
  7. Треугольник успеха 1622
  8. Власти Ямала сообщили об отражении атаки БПЛА на объект в Новом Уренгое 1574
  9. Кина не будет! Электричество кончилось! 1511
  10. Главный вопрос к цифровому рублю не в сегодняшних правилах, а в том, кто и как их сможет изменить завтра 1377
  1. ​Ирина Карпычева: «Строительство у воды: не остановится, но станет дороже и сложнее» 4462
  2. ​Массовая гибель птиц в Югре: что известно и как помочь 4302
  3. ​Дороги нет. Но идти надо 4301
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