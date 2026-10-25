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Моторная лодка опрокинулась на Оби: три человека погибли

Три человека погибли при опрокидывании лодки на Оби в Югре

Моторная лодка опрокинулась на Оби: три человека погибли
Фото t.me/ugra_official

Трое мужчин погибли при опрокидывании моторной лодки на реке Обь в Ханты-Мансийском районе. Происшествие случилось 24 октября, сообщили в МЧС Югры.

По предварительной информации, очевидцы спасли еще одного человека. К ликвидации последствий происшествия привлекли 12 специалистов и три единицы техники, в том числе сотрудников МЧС. Следственные органы устанавливают обстоятельства случившегося.

Ранее siapress.ru писал о том, что в Нефтеюганском районе обнаружили лодку и погибшего мужчину в 20-30 метрах от берега. Мужчина находился в спасательном жилете.


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МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjcrfXXi реклама на siapress.ru
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjcrfXXi реклама на siapress.ru 
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