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ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjbuce4s реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjbuce4s реклама на siapress.ru
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Жители Сургута вышли на старт «Кросса Нации – 2026»

В Сургуте прошел «Кросс Нации – 2026»

Жители Сургута вышли на старт «Кросса Нации – 2026»
Фото администрации Сургута

В Сургуте прошел традиционный легкоатлетический забег «Кросс Нации – 2026», приуроченный ко Всемирному дню бега. В этом году спортивное мероприятие посвятили Году единства народов России, сообщает sitv.ru. Участники собрались на спортивном объекте «Спортивное ядро в микрорайоне 35А» на Югорском тракте. После церемонии открытия спортсмены вышли на дистанции 2, 2,5, 3 и 5 километров.

Отдельный массовый забег на 1,5 километра организовали для участников специальной военной операции и членов их семей. К соревнованиям присоединились жители разных возрастов. Самой юной участницей стала трехлетняя Ирина Валина.

После финиша состоялась церемония награждения. Праздничную программу также дополнили выступления творческих коллективов Сургута.


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