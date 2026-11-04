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ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcWr8yA реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcWr8yA реклама на siapress.ru
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Новая лицензия позволила расширить методы лечения онкологии в Югре

Онкоцентр Югры расширил возможности диагностики и лучевой терапии

Новая лицензия позволила расширить методы лечения онкологии в Югре
Фото t.me/ugra_official

Окружная клиническая больница в Ханты-Мансийске почти вдвое увеличила перечень радиофармацевтических препаратов для диагностики и лучевой терапии. Как сообщает «Югра официально», медучреждение получило новую лицензию на использование радиационных источников.

«Это позволит онкологическому центру больницы использовать более широкий спектр диагностических и лечебных методик. Для пациентов Югры это дополнительные возможности получения специализированной медицинской помощи в регионе», — отметил директор департамента здравоохранения Югры Роман Паськов.

Ранее siapress.ru рассказывал, что в Югре выстроили систему лечения и поддержки детей с онкологическими заболеваниями: почти 85% юных пациентов достигают полной ремиссии. siapress.ru


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МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjeCcd48 реклама на siapress.ru
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjeCcd48 реклама на siapress.ru 
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  5. Новая лицензия позволила расширить методы лечения онкологии в Югре 415
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