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ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdbTsnb реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdbTsnb реклама на siapress.ru
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Власти Югры объявили сигнал беспилотной опасности

В Югре объявили сигнал беспилотной опасности 8 октября

Власти Югры объявили сигнал беспилотной опасности
Фото сгенерировано ИИ

В Югре 8 октября объявлен сигнал «Беспилотная опасность». Об этом сообщил губернатор Руслан Кухарук. Ответственные службы и ведомства работают в режиме повышенной готовности и принимают меры для обеспечения безопасности. «Прошу сохранять спокойствие», — обратился глава региона к жителям.

Губернатор рекомендовал по возможности не выходить на улицу, не подходить к окнам и оставаться в безопасном месте до сигнала «Отбой беспилотной опасности». Службы усиливают контроль за воздушным пространством. В регионе возможны ограничения сотовой связи и мобильного интернета.

Жителям запрещено трогать и перемещать обломки, снимать и распространять информацию о работе ПВО или беспилотниках. О подозрительных объектах необходимо сообщать по номеру 112.

Ранее, 30 сентября, аэропорт Сургута временно приостанавливал прием и отправку самолетов на фоне беспилотной опасности. Тогда Росавиация также вводила ограничения в аэропортах Ханты-Мансийска, Советского и Урая.


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МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjcmkpzo реклама на siapress.ru
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjcmkpzo реклама на siapress.ru 
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