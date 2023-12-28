16+
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  91,7051   EUR  101,3451  

Новости

Больше новостей
Надо ли, в соответствии с проектом Минздрава РФ, снижать возраст профилактического осмотра девочек у гинеколога с 14 до 13 лет?
Комментировать
0
Что делать с участниками нашумевшей частной «голой» вечеринки?
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

​В Нягани столкнулись автобус и «Нива», есть погибший и пострадавшие

В Нягани погиб водитель «Нивы» после столкновения с автобусом

​В Нягани столкнулись автобус и «Нива», есть погибший и пострадавшие
Фото: pixabay

В Нягани полицейские устанавливают обстоятельства ДТП с рейсовым автобусом. Авария произошла утром сегодня, 28 декабря, на улице Чернышова в районе пересечения с улицей Нагорная. Предварительной установлено, что 72-летний водитель «Нивы» выехал на полосу встречного движения, где столкнулся с рейсовым пассажирским автобусом.

«В результате ДТП водитель «Нивы» скончался на месте происшествия. Предварительно, в автобусе 5 пассажиров получили травмы», - уточнили в пресс-службе УМВД по ХМАО.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 12:39, просмотров: 112, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#349 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1702887422"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1705517951"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=ssLZ1p7o61JnbS5FRHb/etzQSGkfSIJwy67cnB+qrmgIJcjh9rdy2c1yH6gA2LchufbaXlSAsoQ7SmP37DOlQrs5D2zFwbY/UJQFS+83IeFbmjTVieXqC0TNC6xNHcpw"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=ssLZ1p7o61JnbS5FRHb/etzQSGkfSIJwy67cnB+qrmgIJcjh9rdy2c1yH6gA2LchufbaXlSAsoQ7SmP37DOlQrs5D2zFwbY/UJQFS+83IeFbmjTVieXqC0TNC6xNHcpw"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "133"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "54"
      ["name"]=>
      string(16) "Tupperware (С1)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(25) "https://www.tupperware.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "8ceee52e11665ff672711cb80b481931.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjcqExQg"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(68) "ИП Варнавская М.Ю.ИНН 860232138898 erid:2SDnjcqExQg"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-12-18 13:17:02"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-01-17 23:59:11"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "133"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#332 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#345 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#331 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#345 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#330 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#345 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#345 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#349 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1702887422"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1705517951"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=ssLZ1p7o61JnbS5FRHb/etzQSGkfSIJwy67cnB+qrmgIJcjh9rdy2c1yH6gA2LchufbaXlSAsoQ7SmP37DOlQrs5D2zFwbY/UJQFS+83IeFbmjTVieXqC0TNC6xNHcpw"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=ssLZ1p7o61JnbS5FRHb/etzQSGkfSIJwy67cnB+qrmgIJcjh9rdy2c1yH6gA2LchufbaXlSAsoQ7SmP37DOlQrs5D2zFwbY/UJQFS+83IeFbmjTVieXqC0TNC6xNHcpw"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "133"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "54"
      ["name"]=>
      string(16) "Tupperware (С1)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(25) "https://www.tupperware.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "8ceee52e11665ff672711cb80b481931.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjcqExQg"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(68) "ИП Варнавская М.Ю.ИНН 860232138898 erid:2SDnjcqExQg"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-12-18 13:17:02"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-01-17 23:59:11"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "133"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#332 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#345 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#331 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#345 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#330 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#345 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#345 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#349 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1702887422"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1705517951"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=ssLZ1p7o61JnbS5FRHb/etzQSGkfSIJwy67cnB+qrmgIJcjh9rdy2c1yH6gA2LchufbaXlSAsoQ7SmP37DOlQrs5D2zFwbY/UJQFS+83IeFbmjTVieXqC0TNC6xNHcpw"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=ssLZ1p7o61JnbS5FRHb/etzQSGkfSIJwy67cnB+qrmgIJcjh9rdy2c1yH6gA2LchufbaXlSAsoQ7SmP37DOlQrs5D2zFwbY/UJQFS+83IeFbmjTVieXqC0TNC6xNHcpw"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "133"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "54"
      ["name"]=>
      string(16) "Tupperware (С1)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(25) "https://www.tupperware.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "8ceee52e11665ff672711cb80b481931.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjcqExQg"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(68) "ИП Варнавская М.Ю.ИНН 860232138898 erid:2SDnjcqExQg"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-12-18 13:17:02"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-01-17 23:59:11"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "133"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#332 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#345 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#331 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#345 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#330 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#345 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#345 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
ИП Варнавская М.Ю.ИНН 860232138898 erid:2SDnjcqExQg реклама на siapress.ru
ИП Варнавская М.Ю.ИНН 860232138898 erid:2SDnjcqExQg реклама на siapress.ru 
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. Сургутяне снова побили рекорд по суточному числу травм 842
  2. Аниматоров отправят к психиатру и наркологу 650
  3. ​На Сургутской ГРЭС-2 завершена ремонтная кампания 2023 года 642
  4. В Сургуте обновят автобусный автопарк на 40% 624
  5. 108 семей расселили из фенольных домов в Сургутском районе за год 617
  6. В Югре большегрузы разрушили зимники 606
  7. ​Неравнодушные жители Сургута 30 лет превращают свой подъезд в новогоднюю сказку 595
  8. В Сургуте обсудили возможности улучшения водоснабжения в городских домах 573
  9. Более 430 тысяч кубометров снега вывезли в Сургуте с начала зимы 536
  10. В Югре выросла заболеваемость ОРВИ и гриппом за неделю 488
  1. Спящего пассажира самолета приняли за мертвеца, но после посадки в Сургуте он очнулся 2107
  2. Сургут – кузница талантов? Элина Лоб 1998
  3. ​В Югре вслед за яйцами подорожала колбаса 1851
  4. В поезде Тюмень – Адлер умер ребенок: девочка возвращалась домой из лагеря 1749
  5. Хрустальный Сургут: как горожане справлялись с ледяным дождем // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 1665
  6. ​В ХМАО появятся виртуальные трассы для дронов 1624
  7. Три человека погибли в ДТП на трассе «Сургут - Лянтор» 1609
  8. В Сургуте запустили движение по улице Усольцева 1522
  9. У аэропорта Сургута может появиться парковка 1414
  10. Итоги года на рынке недвижимости Сургута, прогноз на 2024 год 1410
  1. В Сургуте в воскресенье похолодает до -40 градусов 4517
  2. В детсады и школы Югры поставляли опасную продукцию 3950
  3. ​Морозы отступят от Сургута во вторник 3799
  4. В Сургуте загорелось кафе «Азия» на Нефтеюганском шоссе 3507
  5. ​Капитан «Здоровья» 3077
  6. В Сургуте пассажиры больше часа ждали автобус и устроили давку 3033
  7. ​Кооперация, говорите? 2632
  8. Недостроенный морг в Сургуте продадут 2625
  9. ​«Слово»: в тренде или нет? 2547
  10. ​В ХМАО из-за морозов подорожает отопление 2514

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2021.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Нуреев Юрий Ирикович
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика