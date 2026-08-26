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Юная волейболистка из Сургутского района поедет на чемпионат Европы

Волейболистка из Сургутского района Яна Ерц сыграет на чемпионате Европы 2027 года

Юная волейболистка из Сургутского района поедет на чемпионат Европы
Фото Федерации волейбола Югры

Волейболистка из Сургутского района Яна Ерц в составе национальной сборной завоевала путевку на юниорский чемпионат Европы 2027 года. Об этом сообщает «Югра официально». Сборная успешно выступила на отборочном турнире, где провела матчи с командами семи стран. В заключительной встрече российские волейболистки обыграли спортсменок из Беларуси.

Югорчанка выступает на позиции либеро. Ее основные задачи на площадке — прием подачи и игра в защите.

Финальная часть юниорского чемпионата Европы состоится в июле 2027 года. Матчи турнира примут Италия и Мальта.

Недавно российская сборная выиграла командные соревнования по художественной гимнастике в Германии.


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