Полиция Сургута оштрафовала водителя за катание человека на тюбинге

ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdxKQ9y реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  102,3438   EUR  106,5444  

Новости

  • Спортсмен из Югры взял золото на масс-старте Кубка Содружества по биатлону

    Спортсмен из Югры взял золото на масс-старте Кубка Содружества по биатлону

    Сегодня в 14:20
    98 0
  • ​В Сургуте водитель попал под административную ответственность за катание человека на тюбинге

    ​В Сургуте водитель попал под административную ответственность за катание человека на тюбинге

    Сегодня в 13:34
    140 0
  • ​Полиция ХМАО возбудила уголовное дело после смертельного ДТП

    ​Полиция ХМАО возбудила уголовное дело после смертельного ДТП

    Сегодня в 12:51
    193 0 
    ИП Стерликов И.Н. ИНН 451005549600 erid:2SDnjdu4eom реклама на siapress.ru
  • ​В Югре досрочно выплатят пенсии и пособия из-за новогодних праздников

    ​В Югре досрочно выплатят пенсии и пособия из-за новогодних праздников

    Сегодня в 12:04
    202 0
  • ​Роскомнадзор включил WhatsApp в реестр организаторов распространения информации

    ​Роскомнадзор включил WhatsApp в реестр организаторов распространения информации

    Сегодня в 11:28
    237 0
  • ​На Кубани нашли 10 погибших дельфинов после разлива мазута

    ​На Кубани нашли 10 погибших дельфинов после разлива мазута

    Сегодня в 11:14
    261 0
  • ​РЖД снизили цены на предновогодние поездки

    ​РЖД снизили цены на предновогодние поездки

    Сегодня в 10:25
    301 0
  • ​В Сургуте водитель Mercedes врезался в уличный фонарь

    ​В Сургуте водитель Mercedes врезался в уличный фонарь

    Сегодня в 09:39
    357 0
  • ​Джефф Монсон посетил турнир «Битва на Оби» в Сургутском районе

    ​Джефф Монсон посетил турнир «Битва на Оби» в Сургутском районе

    22 декабря в 16:28
    631 0
  • ​В Югре снизилась рождаемость и увеличилась смертность в 2024 году

    ​В Югре снизилась рождаемость и увеличилась смертность в 2024 году

    22 декабря в 15:18
    638 0
  • ​Гинекологи Сургута спасли молодую маму с 26-сантиметровой опухолью

    ​Гинекологи Сургута спасли молодую маму с 26-сантиметровой опухолью

    22 декабря в 14:23
    613 0
  • ​На трассе Тюмень – Ханты-Мансийск в аварии погибли две сургутянки

    ​На трассе Тюмень – Ханты-Мансийск в аварии погибли две сургутянки

    22 декабря в 13:36
    775 0
  • ​В Сургуте появится уникальная экспозиция о природе тайги

    ​В Сургуте появится уникальная экспозиция о природе тайги

    22 декабря в 12:27
    547 0
В России рассматривают возможность запретить гражданам дарить друг другу алкоголь. Вы что-нибудь понимаете?
Комментировать
0
Подорожание крепкого алкоголя с 1 января 2025 - это:
Комментировать
0
Надо ли вводить продуктовые талоны, как это предлагает сделать Госдума по примеру СССР?
Комментировать
0
Вам удалось выполнить в уходящем году намеченные планы?
Комментировать
0
Хотели бы оформить туристическую визу в одну из стран Европы?
Комментировать
0
Лада действительно на две головы выше китайских автомобилей, как заявил руководитель АвтоВАЗа?
Комментировать
0
Декриминализация деятельности медиков (освобождение их от ответственности за небезопасные методы лечения) - это:
Комментировать
0
Надо ли получать согласие всех жильцов дома, чтобы украсить подъезд к Новому году?
Комментировать
0
​В Сургуте водитель попал под административную ответственность за катание человека на тюбинге

Полиция Сургута оштрафовала водителя за катание человека на тюбинге

​В Сургуте водитель попал под административную ответственность за катание человека на тюбинге
Фото: УМВД России по ХМАО / vk.com

В интернете распространилось видео, как в Сургуте на улице Генерала Иванова на привязанном к машине тюбинге катается человек. Полицейские установили всех участников инцидента и составили административный протокол, сообщает УМВД России по ХМАО в своих соцсетях.

«Собственник автомобиля «Шкода Фабиа» передал его своей 20-летней дочери, а она посадила за руль своего 20-летнего приятеля. Молодой человек в текущем году 11 раз привлекался к административной ответственности за различные нарушения ПДД. Молодые люди устроили опасное катание, которое попало на камеры мобильных телефонов очевидцев», – говорится в сообщении.

Молодого водителя привлекли к административной ответственности по ч.2 ст. 12.37 КоАП РФ (отсутствие полиса ОСАГО) и ч.1 ст. 12.23 КоАП РФ (перевозка людей вне кабины автомобиля).


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 13:34, просмотров: 141, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Когда Черное море стало черным: экологическая катастрофа у берегов Анапы // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 6850
  2. ​В Югре снизилась рождаемость и увеличилась смертность в 2024 году 638
  3. ​Джефф Монсон посетил турнир «Битва на Оби» в Сургутском районе 631
  4. ​В Сургуте водитель Mercedes врезался в уличный фонарь 357
  5. ​РЖД снизили цены на предновогодние поездки 301
  6. ​На Кубани нашли 10 погибших дельфинов после разлива мазута 261
  7. ​Роскомнадзор включил WhatsApp в реестр организаторов распространения информации 237
  8. ​В Югре досрочно выплатят пенсии и пособия из-за новогодних праздников 202
  9. ​Полиция ХМАО возбудила уголовное дело после смертельного ДТП 193
  10. ​В Сургуте водитель попал под административную ответственность за катание человека на тюбинге 141
  1. ​Когда Черное море стало черным: экологическая катастрофа у берегов Анапы // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 6850
  2. Что делать, если не работает электронный больничный лист? // СИА-ПРЕСС ОТВЕЧАЕТ 3842
  3. У россиян будут отбирать земельные участки, если они не используются в течение трех лет 3571
  4. ​Как законно украсить подъезд к Новому году и не получить штраф? // СИА-ПРЕСС ОТВЕЧАЕТ 2679
  5. ​Средняя зарплата россиян в 2024 при пересчете на доллары составила около $950. Вроде неплохо, но в 2013 году она была $935 2225
  6. В Сургутском районе строительные экспертизы проводил директор с поддельным дипломом 1604
  7. ​Филипп Киркоров исполнит роль Людмилы Гурченко в новогоднем проекте от ТНТ 1546
  8. ​Сургутянка подняла вопрос о запредельной стоимости авиабилетов 1526
  9. YouTube начнет блокировать кликбейтные видео 1493
  10. ​Сургут вновь отложил создание военно-спортивного лагеря «Барсова гора» 1418
  1. ​Когда Черное море стало черным: экологическая катастрофа у берегов Анапы // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 6850
  2. ​Пять лет, так много, так мало 4631
  3. Сургутян предупреждают о группе попрошаек с навыками гипноза 4130
  4. Гаражи уродуют город, но над ними можно надстроить общественные пространства 4022
  5. Что делать, если не работает электронный больничный лист? // СИА-ПРЕСС ОТВЕЧАЕТ 3842
  6. ​Главная улица Краснодара превратилась в новогоднюю сказку: как местный миллиардер-патриот может доставить радость своим гражданам 3709
  7. ​Какой была Наталья Пархомович? 3578
  8. У россиян будут отбирать земельные участки, если они не используются в течение трех лет 3571
  9. ​В Тюменской области продолжают строительство крупных объектов дорожной инфраструктуры 3325
  10. ​Какие законы ждут россиян в 2025 году? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 3257

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

