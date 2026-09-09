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СРОЧНО! В Югре объявлен режим беспилотной опасности

В Югре ввели режим «Беспилотная опасность»

СРОЧНО! В Югре объявлен режим беспилотной опасности
Фото Magnific

На территории Югры введен режим «Беспилотная опасность». Жителям рекомендуют по возможности не выходить на улицу и оставаться в безопасном месте до сигнала об отмене режима, сообщает канал «Югра официально».

Ответственные службы и ведомства переведены в режим повышенной готовности и принимают необходимые меры безопасности. На территории региона также могут ввести ограничения связи.

Жителей просят сохранять спокойствие. Обо всех подозрительных объектах необходимо сообщать по номеру 112.


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  4. ​Дороги нет. Но идти надо 3886
  5. ​Вдыхать жизнь в общественные пространства нужно комплексно – с участием власти, МВД, бизнеса и творческих людей 3436
  6. ​Как и где жить 3400
  7. ​Квартира на вырост: когда большая площадь помогает избежать будущих расходов 3357
  8. 22-комнатное общежитие, трешка на 300 квадратов и хоромы с водопадом — обзор самых дорогих квартир Сургута 3280
  9. ​В Югре можно развивать и падел с керлингом, но помнить, что это народ любит футбол, хоккей, лыжи и плавание 3267
  10. ​Всё-таки бхай 2894

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