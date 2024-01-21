На трассах ХМАО ограничили движение из-за плохой погоды

16+
	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#302 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1705554524"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1706727577"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(211) "/adv_follow/hash?q=TxslMBBFJJnow326FLRonhe4abzLmSgFjzOTDX/nmVnD5cfm+OCghVBSzK5+OFw+TRLVjaWb8JxSM0KtZ/R5+QWQGvzEDixWTs8MvOzpJwCm9ZWZ2P03nGB60pWDfua5PRw6i08iSUDsrgftmZBv9plv9BPWFGc9D/Xd8d5UOTTxx8W7vW9XMY//tOgphF5u"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(209) "/adv_view/hash?q=TxslMBBFJJnow326FLRonhe4abzLmSgFjzOTDX/nmVnD5cfm+OCghVBSzK5+OFw+TRLVjaWb8JxSM0KtZ/R5+QWQGvzEDixWTs8MvOzpJwCm9ZWZ2P03nGB60pWDfua5PRw6i08iSUDsrgftmZBv9plv9BPWFGc9D/Xd8d5UOTTxx8W7vW9XMY//tOgphF5u"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "134"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "55"
      ["name"]=>
      string(45) "СК-МОТОРС ПРЕМИУМ (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(80) "https://skm-exeed.ru/vx/?utm_source=siapress&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=sale"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "bbcc6ee059283fadb0693442ddcc32a1.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(32) "СК-МОТОРС ПРЕМИУМ"
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdyhK1z"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(78) "ООО «СК-МОТОРС ПРЕМИУМ» ИНН 8602212173 erid:2SDnjdyhK1z"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-01-18 10:08:44"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-01-31 23:59:37"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "134"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#308 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#307 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1705554554"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1706727576"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(211) "/adv_follow/hash?q=37vImo5bbaZm8lfJqCt3dIoSHgVdqUBNYtfaeJdK41nQztVpConRqdCkns5lZmjh1ietKei5frEhpYz0YY+fOqjfE8nDI2XgW6LYzRA0PQbLl6riP8j6Nj1BMU/t+QmmiG8O1WtZAGWLRl3ye0EOUrjL5QasaueDbj+WB3CIH/x4VRj5ty0sDuZUlAN44/WQ"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(209) "/adv_view/hash?q=37vImo5bbaZm8lfJqCt3dIoSHgVdqUBNYtfaeJdK41nQztVpConRqdCkns5lZmjh1ietKei5frEhpYz0YY+fOqjfE8nDI2XgW6LYzRA0PQbLl6riP8j6Nj1BMU/t+QmmiG8O1WtZAGWLRl3ye0EOUrjL5QasaueDbj+WB3CIH/x4VRj5ty0sDuZUlAN44/WQ"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "135"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "55"
      ["name"]=>
      string(43) "СК-МОТОРС ПРЕМИУМ (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(80) "https://skm-exeed.ru/vx/?utm_source=siapress&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=sale"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "5b50f046981a8db2e4743d64ec48ca59.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(32) "СК-МОТОРС ПРЕМИУМ"
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdyhK1z"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(78) "ООО «СК-МОТОРС ПРЕМИУМ» ИНН 8602212173 erid:2SDnjdyhK1z"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-01-18 10:09:14"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-01-31 23:59:36"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "135"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#313 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(2) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#302 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1705554524"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1706727577"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(211) "/adv_follow/hash?q=TxslMBBFJJnow326FLRonhe4abzLmSgFjzOTDX/nmVnD5cfm+OCghVBSzK5+OFw+TRLVjaWb8JxSM0KtZ/R5+QWQGvzEDixWTs8MvOzpJwCm9ZWZ2P03nGB60pWDfua5PRw6i08iSUDsrgftmZBv9plv9BPWFGc9D/Xd8d5UOTTxx8W7vW9XMY//tOgphF5u"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(209) "/adv_view/hash?q=TxslMBBFJJnow326FLRonhe4abzLmSgFjzOTDX/nmVnD5cfm+OCghVBSzK5+OFw+TRLVjaWb8JxSM0KtZ/R5+QWQGvzEDixWTs8MvOzpJwCm9ZWZ2P03nGB60pWDfua5PRw6i08iSUDsrgftmZBv9plv9BPWFGc9D/Xd8d5UOTTxx8W7vW9XMY//tOgphF5u"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "134"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "55"
      ["name"]=>
      string(45) "СК-МОТОРС ПРЕМИУМ (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(80) "https://skm-exeed.ru/vx/?utm_source=siapress&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=sale"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "bbcc6ee059283fadb0693442ddcc32a1.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(32) "СК-МОТОРС ПРЕМИУМ"
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdyhK1z"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(78) "ООО «СК-МОТОРС ПРЕМИУМ» ИНН 8602212173 erid:2SDnjdyhK1z"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-01-18 10:08:44"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-01-31 23:59:37"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "134"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#308 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#307 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1705554554"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1706727576"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(211) "/adv_follow/hash?q=37vImo5bbaZm8lfJqCt3dIoSHgVdqUBNYtfaeJdK41nQztVpConRqdCkns5lZmjh1ietKei5frEhpYz0YY+fOqjfE8nDI2XgW6LYzRA0PQbLl6riP8j6Nj1BMU/t+QmmiG8O1WtZAGWLRl3ye0EOUrjL5QasaueDbj+WB3CIH/x4VRj5ty0sDuZUlAN44/WQ"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(209) "/adv_view/hash?q=37vImo5bbaZm8lfJqCt3dIoSHgVdqUBNYtfaeJdK41nQztVpConRqdCkns5lZmjh1ietKei5frEhpYz0YY+fOqjfE8nDI2XgW6LYzRA0PQbLl6riP8j6Nj1BMU/t+QmmiG8O1WtZAGWLRl3ye0EOUrjL5QasaueDbj+WB3CIH/x4VRj5ty0sDuZUlAN44/WQ"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "135"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "55"
      ["name"]=>
      string(43) "СК-МОТОРС ПРЕМИУМ (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(80) "https://skm-exeed.ru/vx/?utm_source=siapress&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=sale"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "5b50f046981a8db2e4743d64ec48ca59.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(32) "СК-МОТОРС ПРЕМИУМ"
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdyhK1z"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(78) "ООО «СК-МОТОРС ПРЕМИУМ» ИНН 8602212173 erid:2SDnjdyhK1z"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-01-18 10:09:14"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-01-31 23:59:36"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "135"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#313 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
СК-МОТОРС ПРЕМИУМ
ООО «СК-МОТОРС ПРЕМИУМ» ИНН 8602212173 erid:2SDnjdyhK1z реклама на siapress.ru
СК-МОТОРС ПРЕМИУМ
ООО «СК-МОТОРС ПРЕМИУМ» ИНН 8602212173 erid:2SDnjdyhK1z реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  88,5896   EUR  96,3835  

Новости

Больше новостей
Больше опросов

На югорских трассах ввели ограничения из-за погоды

На трассах ХМАО ограничили движение из-за плохой погоды

На югорских трассах ввели ограничения из-за погоды
Фото: телеграм-канал "Управление автодорог Югры"

В ХМАО на нескольких трассах ввели ограничения для проезда из-за плохой погоды. Об этом сообщает телеграм-канал «Управление автодорог Югры».

«На автомобильной дороге северный обход г. Сургута км 22-0. Введено ограничение движения для всех видов транспорта», - сказано в сообщении.

Кроме того, из-за сильного бокового ветра действует ограничение на автомобильной дороге Югра (Ханты-Мансийск - пгт.Талинка) с 11 по 28 км. Там разрешено двигаться с максимальной скоростью 50 км/ч.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 14:57, просмотров: 128, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Зима окончательно успокоилась? В Сургуте всю неделю будет тепло 838
  2. ​В Мегионе расселят многоквартирный дом, где возникла угроза обрушения 442
  3. ​В ХМАО за 10 млн рублей продают слушающего гимн кота 385
  4. В Нижневартовске угнавшие автомобиль подростки врезались в «КамАЗ» 342
  5. ​На дебошира из ХМАО, «посадившего» самолет в Перми, завели уголовное дело 319
  6. Югорские семьи смогут бесплатно посетить музеи и концерты 313
  7. ​По отдаленным районам ХМАО поехал медицинский автокараван 278
  8. Лесничего из ХМАО осудят за служебный подлог 252
  9. ​РЖД изменит правила перевозки животных после гибели кота Твикса 239
  10. Тревожиться нельзя успокоиться // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 165
  1. «Проще было его на руках нести»: стало известно, почему труп волочили по двору в сургутском ЖК 2435
  2. В Сургуте на Ленина произошел разлив холодной воды 2326
  3. ​Спасти Ваню 1793
  4. В Югре в выходные потеплеет до -3 градусов и пройдут снегопады 1772
  5. Перелеты «экономом» в России подорожали на 22% за год 1498
  6. На территории пяти храмов Сургута организуют купели к Крещению Господнему 1414
  7. ​Чем экономика России удивила мир? 1389
  8. Цифровые тренды 2024 года // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 1268
  9. В Сургуте в рамках КРТ приступают к строительству первого дома 1241
  10. ​Россиянам стали доступны прямые рейсы в 40 стран 1232
  1. ​Преступление против страны 12047
  2. ​В пятницу в Сургуте потеплеет, но ненадолго. Рождество будет морозным 9310
  3. ​Сургут потерял очередного директора ДАиГ 4308
  4. Спящего пассажира самолета приняли за мертвеца, но после посадки в Сургуте он очнулся 4154
  5. ​Новый жилой комплекс с развитой инфраструктурой появится в Нижневартовске 4069
  6. ​Сургуту нужны старожилы 3943
  7. ​С инженерной, архитектурной и средовой точки зрения Сургуту пора строить жилье, как в середине XXI века. А мы пока строим как в середине XX-го 3876
  8. ​В Югре проиндексировали социальные выплаты 3610
  9. Краснокнижные олени попали на фотоловушку в ХМАО // ВИДЕО 3539
  10. Итоги года на рынке недвижимости Сургута, прогноз на 2024 год 3377

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Нуреев Юрий Ирикович
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика