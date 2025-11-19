16+
​Департамент молодежной политики Югры запустил опрос о создании креативного кластера в здании бывшего кинотеатра «Аврора»

Жителям Сургута предлагают высказаться о будущем здания «Аврора»

​Департамент молодежной политики Югры запустил опрос о создании креативного кластера в здании бывшего кинотеатра «Аврора»
Фото: siapress.ru, группа "Авроре – быть!"

Жителей Сургута приглашают высказать мнение о будущем здания бывшего кинотеатра «Аврора». Департамент молодежной политики Югры запустил опрос, в котором можно предложить идеи для будущего креативного пространства.

Горожане могут поделиться мнением:

  • Насколько востребовано такое пространство в городе.
  • Какие функции (коворкинг, образование, кино, выставки, кафе) будут наиболее полезны.
  • Поддерживает ли сообщество концепцию ревитализации территории.

«Результаты опроса станут частью экспертного обоснования для городской Думы и инвесторов. Каждый ответ − это весомый аргумент в пользу сохранения и адаптации здания под современные нужды, а также вклад в создание нового культурного центра», − говорится в сообщении.

Принять участие в опросе можно по ссылке.


Сегодня в 16:10
