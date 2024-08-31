Интервью с Александром Сальниковым − о прошлом Думы Сургута

16+
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  91,1868   EUR  100,7622  

Новости

  • ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 31 августа ‒ 1 сентября? // АФИША

    ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 31 августа ‒ 1 сентября? // АФИША

    29 августа в 15:15
    1370 0
  • ​Руслан Кухарук и Максим Слепов поздравили сотрудников «Сургутнефтегаз» и «Газпром трансгаз Сургут»

    ​Руслан Кухарук и Максим Слепов поздравили сотрудников «Сургутнефтегаз» и «Газпром трансгаз Сургут»

    Сегодня в 15:42
    257 0
  • ​Ребенок просто много ест? В Сургуте удалили огромную кистому у юной пациентки

    ​Ребенок просто много ест? В Сургуте удалили огромную кистому у юной пациентки

    Сегодня в 14:51
    197 0 
    ООО «Метрика Недвижимость» ИНН7203340904 erid:2SDnjdHo3gv реклама на siapress.ru
  • Роскомнадзор: YouTube в России останется медленным

    Роскомнадзор: YouTube в России останется медленным

    Сегодня в 14:18
    274 0
  • ​Атака клещей продолжается: число пострадавших в Югре увеличилось в 2,5 раза

    ​Атака клещей продолжается: число пострадавших в Югре увеличилось в 2,5 раза

    Сегодня в 13:23
    233 0
  • Армянский коньяк не в фаворе: итоги опроса siapress.ru

    Армянский коньяк не в фаворе: итоги опроса siapress.ru

    Сегодня в 12:13
    285 1
  • ​В сургутских школах отработали угрозу возникновения ЧС

    ​В сургутских школах отработали угрозу возникновения ЧС

    Сегодня в 11:17
    252 0
  • ​И вовсе не прорыв: в Сургуте возник гейзер из-за промывки труб

    ​И вовсе не прорыв: в Сургуте возник гейзер из-за промывки труб

    Сегодня в 10:16
    317 0
  • ​При поддержке властей региона в Тюмени откроют новый образовательный центр

    ​При поддержке властей региона в Тюмени откроют новый образовательный центр

    30 августа в 22:54
    453 0
  • ​В Тюменской области повысилась урожайность зерновых

    ​В Тюменской области повысилась урожайность зерновых

    30 августа в 22:44
    390 0
  • ​Ход благоустройства общественных пространств оценил губернатор Александр Моор

    ​Ход благоустройства общественных пространств оценил губернатор Александр Моор

    30 августа в 22:42
    389 0
  • ​В Тюменской области пройдет финал Всероссийского конкурса «Мастер Года-2024»

    ​В Тюменской области пройдет финал Всероссийского конкурса «Мастер Года-2024»

    30 августа в 22:32
    356 0
  • ​В Тюмени при поддержке гранта губернатора стартует социальный проект Школа особых родителей

    ​В Тюмени при поддержке гранта губернатора стартует социальный проект Школа особых родителей

    30 августа в 22:27
    369 0
Больше новостей
Дуров виноват?
Комментировать
0
Вы отдаете предпочтение:

Пиву 11.6%

Вину 15%

Крепкому алкоголю 13.6%

Коктейлям 2%

Пью все 11.6%

Не пью 46.3%

Всего голосов: 147

Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

​ДУМАть и решать. Думе Сургута — 30! // Александр Сальников ONLINE

Интервью с Александром Сальниковым − о прошлом Думы Сургута

​ДУМАть и решать. Думе Сургута — 30! // Александр Сальников ONLINE
Фото: hmao.er.ru

Продолжаем наш проект «Думать и решать» в честь 30-летия Думы Сургута. Сегодня поговорим об истории парламента с Александром Сальниковым, ранее депутатом Думы города второго и третьего созывов.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
30 августа в 10:22, просмотров: 586, комментариев: 2
Комментарии:
Альберт Леонов
Сегодня в 11:09
Как часто должно происходить обновление депутатского состава думы?
Не кому не секрет что многие десятилетиями сидят в думе. Только толку от них? НИКАКОГО! Они больше ничего делать не умеют. Как сидеть и "думать за других"!
Вот Сургут, когда нужна была помощь "округа" в покупки нового подвижного состава - почему не помогли?
Где новые учреждения профессионального образования?
Значит "вышку" создаем, а руками работать - не учим! И если учим - то за деньги! Раньше государство гарантировало получение рабочей специальности - всем. Теперь обучаем если плохой аттестат - за деньги. Рабочих рук не хватает - но количество образовательных учреждений профобразования не ростет. В Сургутском районе - есть?! И так же во многих районах округа нет мест для обучения вчерашних школьников. ПОЧЕМУ?!
Денег нет или чего не хватает?!
Альберт Леонов
Сегодня в 11:20
Из почти 5000 девятиклассников в десятый класс на сегодняшний день зачислено 2648 детей
Остальные где учится будут? У нас есть столько мест для профобразование? Это только город. но есть и Сургутский район...
Об этом что скажет депутат?!
Показать все комментарии (2)

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​ДУМАть и решать. Думе Сургута — 30! // Александр Сальников ONLINE 586
  2. ​В тюменских селах обустраивают спортивные пространства 474
  3. ​При поддержке властей региона в Тюмени откроют новый образовательный центр 453
  4. ​В Тюменской области повысилась урожайность зерновых 390
  5. ​Ход благоустройства общественных пространств оценил губернатор Александр Моор 389
  6. ​Свой родной аэропорт 382
  7. ​В Тюмени при поддержке гранта губернатора стартует социальный проект Школа особых родителей 369
  8. ​Новые ФАПы открываются в Тюменской области 361
  9. ​В Тюменской области пройдет финал Всероссийского конкурса «Мастер Года-2024» 356
  10. ​И вовсе не прорыв: в Сургуте возник гейзер из-за промывки труб 317
  1. ​В Москве мужчина выбросил из окна жену и маленького ребенка 16924
  2. ​Ореховый Спас: история, традиции и обычаи праздника // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 4901
  3. ​Цены растут: водка и овощи подорожали в ХМАО 1418
  4. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 31 августа ‒ 1 сентября? // АФИША 1370
  5. ​Террористы и наркодилеры общаются через интернет – но ведь никто не планирует арестовывать его создателей 1235
  6. Почетный гражданин Сургута Юрий Важенин празднует юбилей 1160
  7. ​Бастрыкин поручил разобраться в деле о кипятке, пролитом на ребенка в Сургуте 1142
  8. ​Сургут и Нижнекамск свяжут прямым авиарейсом 1115
  9. ​Сюрприз будет 1103
  10. ​В Сургуте обсудили застройку территории бывшего совхоза «Северное» 1080
  1. ​В Москве мужчина выбросил из окна жену и маленького ребенка 16924
  2. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 10-11 августа? // АФИША 5481
  3. ​Ореховый Спас: история, традиции и обычаи праздника // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 4901
  4. ​Провайдеры: «Заголовки о том, что с нами массово разрывают контракты из-за замедления YouTube, слишком громкие» 4132
  5. ​Тесно 3581
  6. ​Как выбрать сладкий арбуз // Обзор СИА-ПРЕСС 3537
  7. ​Чай с привкусом пестицидов: у крупнейших производителей обнаружили нарушения в продукции 3473
  8. ​Яблочный спас: история, традиции и обычаи праздника // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 3288
  9. ​Церковь и архитектура 3030
  10. ​В Сургутском кардиоцентре десятки пациентов получили пищевое отравление. Их жизням ничего не угрожает 2983

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Яндекс.Метрика