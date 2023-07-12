16+
Сердце после ковида: рассказывает кардиолог

Кардиолог расскажет о влиянии ковида на сердце

Сердце после ковида: рассказывает кардиолог
Фото предоставлено пресс-службой кардиодиспансера

Ковид сегодня не в тренде, однако уже можно говорить о том, как сильно эта болезнь влияет на здоровье человека. В эфире нашей студии поговорим о влиянии коронавируса на сердце. Мы пригласили заведующую кардиологическим дневным стационаром, кандидата медицинских наук Анастасию Максименко.


нравится (4) не нравится (0)
11 июля в 17:50
Комментарии:
Сергей Б
11 июля в 18:54
Любые же ОРВИ дают осложнения на сердце.

Но не с любыми ОРВИ так «боролись» – массовая самоизоляция ограничивающая движение, массовое ношение масок, затрудняющих дыхание и наконец поголовная вакцинация, вакцинами, которые не прошли все фазы клинического исследования.

Какое влияние на сердце оказала «борьба» с ковидом и не оказала ли эта «борьба» более негативное влияние на сердце чем сам ковид? Вот что хотелось бы услышать.

Или последствия от массовых вакцинаций еще впереди?

В США этим уже озаботились.

«В США хотят запретить привитым сдавать кровь.
Такой законопроект рассматривается в штате Монтана (США). Считается, что кровь привитых заражена мРНК. Запрет основан на "неблагоприятных исходах для пациентов”.

Власти считают, что “чистокровные” должны иметь право получать кровь от доноров, которые не были вакцинированы.»

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

