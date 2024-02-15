16+
​Чиновник ХМАО заработал на инвалидах два миллиона рублей

В ХМАО директор социального обслуживания получал премии за несуществующую помощь инвалидам

Фото: ru.freepik.com

Директора центра социального обслуживания ХМАО обвинили в коррупции. Он подписывал фальшивые акты о предоставлении услуг детям-инвалидам и многодетным семьям, а за качество своей работы награждал себя премиями, сообщает «Интерфакс».

Общий ущерб от противоправных действий составил около двух миллионов рублей. Эту деятельность пресекли сотрудники регионального управления ФСБ России по Тюменской области.

Мужчине грозит до четырех лет лишения свободы.


Сегодня в 15:38
