ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjegq9g2
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjegq9g2
​«Ауру» в Сургуте выставили на продажу

Турецкий девелопер продает ТРЦ «Аура» в Сургуте

​«Ауру» в Сургуте выставили на продажу
Фото: Яндекс Карты

Торгово-развлекательный центр «Аура» в Сургуте выставлен на продажу. Вместе с сургутским ТРЦ турецкая компания Renaissance Development продает и «Ауру» в Ярославле, сообщает издание «Ведомости» со ссылкой на источники на рынке.

По данным издания, инвесторы пока не проявили интерес к объектам. Новых владельцев торговых площадей продолжают искать.

ТРЦ «Аура» В Сургуте открылся в 2012 году и является крупнейшим торговым объектом города. Его арендуемая площадь составляет 65 тысяч квадратных метров. Комплекс расположен рядом с единственным въездом в город, что обеспечивает высокий поток посетителей, уточнили в «ugra-news.ru».


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 13:21, просмотров: 124, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjdR8d9G
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjdR8d9G 
