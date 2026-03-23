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ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcRLPey реклама на siapress.ru
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В Югре школа выплатила компенсацию ученику, которого избили сверстники, а учителя ничего не сделали

​Прокуратура Югры взыскала 200 тысяч рублей в пользу школьника после избиения сверстниками

В Югре школа выплатила компенсацию ученику, которого избили сверстники, а учителя ничего не сделали
Фото Freepik

В Нижневартовске школьнику выплатили 200 тысяч рублей компенсации морального вреда после конфликта на территории образовательного учреждения. Об этом сообщили в прокуратуре Югры. Деньги удалось взыскать по иску прокурора в интересах несовершеннолетнего.

В ходе проверки надзорное ведомство установило, что между учениками произошел конфликт, в результате которого школьник получил травмы средней тяжести. Прокуратура отмечает, что сотрудники школы не обеспечили безопасность ребенка и не предотвратили противоправные действия другого подростка на территории школы.

После этого прокурор направил в суд иск о взыскании компенсации морального вреда. Суд требования удовлетворил и обязал образовательное учреждение выплатить 200 тысяч рублей. Решение уже вступило в законную силу.


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