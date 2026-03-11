16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcRLPey реклама на siapress.ru
Дорожные службы Югры будут синхронно со спасателями включаться в устранение чрезвычайных ситуаций

​Правительство Югры создало единую систему реагирования на ЧС с участием дорожников

Дорожные службы Югры будут синхронно со спасателями включаться в устранение чрезвычайных ситуаций
Фото t.me/stroyka_ugra

Правительство Югры расширило перечень сил постоянной готовности к ликвидации чрезвычайных ситуаций. В него официально включили департамент дорожного хозяйства и транспорта региона, а также подведомственное ему Управление автомобильных дорог. Об этом сообщил канал «Стройкомплекс Югры».

Решение принято по согласованию с главным управлением МЧС России по Югре. Речь идет о структурах, которые должны реагировать на происшествия без дополнительных согласований и действовать по заранее утвержденным протоколам вместе со спасательными службами.

На практике это означает, что при паводках, сильных снегопадах, крупных авариях и других нештатных ситуациях дорожные службы смогут быстрее подключаться к ликвидации последствий. В их задачи войдут расчистка и восстановление дорог для проезда экстренных служб, обеспечение маршрутов эвакуации, а также оперативное привлечение тяжелой техники и транспорта.

В сообщении подчеркивается, что прямое взаимодействие дорожных служб с МЧС должно сделать работу по реагированию на чрезвычайные ситуации более слаженной и эффективной.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 14:05
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjeLXoGm реклама на siapress.ru 
