16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcRLPey реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcRLPey реклама на siapress.ru
Utair запустил ежедневные рейсы из ОАЭ для возвращения пассажиров

​Utair начал вывоз пассажиров из ОАЭ и запустил ежедневные рейсы Дубай- Москва

Utair запустил ежедневные рейсы из ОАЭ для возвращения пассажиров
Фото utair.ru

Utair приступил к реализации программы по возвращению своих пассажиров из Объединенных Арабских Эмиратов. Первый рейс по маршруту Дубай (аэропорт Аль-Мактум) — Москва (аэропорт Внуково) авиакомпания выполнила 4 марта, сообщили в пресс-службе авиакомпании.

Перевозчик планирует выполнять полеты из ОАЭ на ежедневной основе, чтобы обеспечить оперативную транспортировку всех пассажиров. Для рейсов задействованы широкофюзеляжные дальнемагистральные самолеты Boeing 767. В компании отметили, что их технические характеристики позволяют доставлять пассажиров в Москву без промежуточных посадок, что важно при использовании удлиненных альтернативных маршрутов.

В Utair добавили, что в ближайшее время доставят пассажиров из ОАЭ в другие города маршрутной сети — прямыми рейсами или с пересадкой в Москве. Дополнительную информацию о рейсах пассажирам сообщат отдельно.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 17:59, просмотров: 98, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	NULL

МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjf2Z8Q9 реклама на siapress.ru
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjf2Z8Q9 реклама на siapress.ru 
