ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcRLPey
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcRLPey
В Югре отправлена под стражу бывшая зампрокурора за получение взятки в 350 тысяч

В Югре расследуется дело о взятках против бывшего зампрокурора

В Югре отправлена под стражу бывшая зампрокурора за получение взятки в 350 тысяч
Фото Freepik

Прокуратура Югры признала законным возбуждение уголовного дела в отношении бывшего работника ведомства и взяла расследование на контроль. Речь идет о бывшем заместителе прокурора Пыть-Яха. По данным проверки, в 2024 году бывший заместитель прокурора города получила через посредника взятки от представителей подсудимых на общую сумму 350 тыс. рублей.

По этому факту следственные органы возбудили уголовное дело о получении взятки. Надзорное ведомство поставило ход и результаты расследования на контроль.

В отношении обвиняемой избрана мера пресечения в виде домашнего ареста.


Сегодня в 10:52, просмотров: 107, комментариев: 0
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjf2Z8Q9
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjf2Z8Q9 
