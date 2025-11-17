16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  81,1276   EUR  95,0987  

Новости

Больше новостей
Больше опросов

Югорчанин Артур Батыров победил на всероссийском конкурсе «Изобретатель года»

Доцент ЮГУ стал «Изобретателем года» в России

Югорчанин Артур Батыров победил на всероссийском конкурсе «Изобретатель года»
Фото t.me/kuharuk_ruslan

Доцент Югорского государственного университета Артур Батыров стал победителем III Всероссийского конкурса «Изобретатель года». Об этом сообщил губернатор Югры Руслан Кухарук. Разработка Батырова — опора для надземных трубопроводов, предназначенная для работы в сложных геологических условиях, в том числе на Крайнем Севере и в Арктической зоне, — признана лучшей в номинации «Молодой изобретатель» по направлению «Новые атомные и энергетические технологии».

По словам губернатора, предложенная конструкция повышает устойчивость трубопроводной инфраструктуры, снижает риск аварий и минимизирует возможный экологический ущерб, что особенно важно для хрупких экосистем Арктики. Руслан Кухарук поздравил лауреата и подчеркнул вклад молодых исследователей в развитие Югры и всей страны, выразив пожелания дальнейших успехов и новых достижений.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 16:23, просмотров: 96, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

