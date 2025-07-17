16+
​В природном парке «Кондинские озера» впервые заметили сибирскую косулю

Сибирская косуля попала в объектив инспектора в ХМАО

​В природном парке «Кондинские озера» впервые заметили сибирскую косулю
Фото: Природный парк «Кондинские озера» им.Сташкевича

Необычного гостя встретили в Советском районе Югры. Как сообщили в природном парке «Кондинские озера», 8 июля во время патрулирования северной части территории старший госинспектор заметил следы неизвестного животного, а вскоре и самого обитателя – молодого самца сибирской косули.

«Молодой самец косули вел себя осторожно и близко не подпустил, но фотографии сделать удалось», – говорится в публикации.

Это первый случай регистрации сибирской косули на территории парка.


Сегодня в 12:25, просмотров: 120, комментариев: 0
