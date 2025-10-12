16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjceszgo реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjceszgo реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  81,1898   EUR  94,0491  

Новости

Больше новостей
Депутат Госдумы Виталий Милонов призвал запретить майонез в России, так как это «яд для русского человека». Ваше мнение:
Комментировать
0
Жилье в Сургуте дешевеет. Это вас:
Комментировать
0
Депутат Госдумы Виталий Милонов призвал запретить майонез в России как «яд для русского человека». Ваше мнение:
Комментировать
0
Ваше отношение к Сургуту:
Комментировать
0
Предложение брать социальный налог с неработающих здоровых граждан - это:
Комментировать
0
Вы готовы пользоваться такси на базе Нивы и УАЗа?

Без проблем 26.2%

В безальтернативной ситуации 37.7%

Нет 32.8%

Не знаю 3.3%

Всего голосов: 122

Комментировать
0
Предложение Минпромторга включить в список лицензируемых для служб такси авто марок Нива И УАЗ - это:

Политический акт, не имеющий к экономике отношения 36.2%

Эффективная мера поддержки отечественного автопрома 25.5%

Глупость 35.1%

Не знаю 3.2%

Всего голосов: 94

Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

В Нефтеюганске вспыхнула квартира – спасатели сработали за 6 минут

В девятиэтажке Нефтеюганска произошел пожар: эвакуировали 25 жильцов

В Нефтеюганске вспыхнула квартира – спасатели сработали за 6 минут
Фото: МЧС ХМАО-Югры

Накануне в Нефтеюганске произошел пожар в девятиэтажном жилом доме. В одной из комнат на восьмом этаже 9 микрорайона произошло возгорание. На место происшествия прибыли 22 спасателя и 5 единиц техники – это заняло всего две минуты, сообщает пресс-служба МЧС по ХМАО.

Пожарные спасли одного человека и эвакуировали еще 25 жильцов. Возгорание было ликвидировано за шесть минут, площадь пожара составила девять квадратных метров. Пострадала хозяйка квартиры – ее госпитализировали.

«Возгорание произошло в районе небольшого дивана. Основными отрабатываемыми версиями являются неосторожность при курении и электротехническая причина, поскольку в районе очага находились элементы электросети», – отметил дознаватель МЧС России Михаил Бортников.

МЧС России напоминает:

  • Не кури в жилых помещениях и постели.
  • Не перегружай сеть и не используй неисправное электрооборудование.
  • Установи автономный пожарный извещатель.

нравится (3) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 11:45, просмотров: 125, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	NULL

МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjcNYH8i реклама на siapress.ru
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjcNYH8i реклама на siapress.ru 
Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. В ХМАО подешевели новые смартфоны. Сильнее всего упали в цене Xiaomi и iPhone Xr 661
  2. В Сургуте пройдет «День с финно-уграми»: музыка, легенды и мастер-классы 579
  3. В Лянторе открыли первый в Югре инклюзивный веревочный парк 573
  4. Югорские врачи спасли от ампутации единственную ногу 69-летнему пациенту 547
  5. Около 90% читателей siapress.ru поддержали запрет на ношение хиджабов в школах Югры 521
  6. Диана Филатова: «Сон, питание и движение – основа ментального здоровья в осенний период» 511
  7. В Нефтеюганске вспыхнула квартира – спасатели сработали за 6 минут 125
  8. Каждый пятый житель Югры имеет подработку 12
  1. ​Виталий Милонов: «Майонез ‒ это яд для русской нации» 3869
  2. ​Сургутяне сажают деревья там, где будут жить ‒ в ЖК «Георгиевском» высадили 30 сосен за выходные 3432
  3. Погуляем, поедим 3203
  4. ​Власти Сургута объяснили, почему жильцы дома на Ивана Захарова заплатили за отопление, которого не было 2914
  5. ​20 лет ожидания: школу в 5А микрорайоне Сургута обещают построить к 2028 году 2873
  6. ​Время, вперед! 2362
  7. ​Покоривший стихию 2030
  8. В Югре и России ужесточились правила оказания медицинской помощи иностранным гражданам 1976
  9. ​Великая трагедия и возрождение города 1715
  10. ​Артём Кириленко: «Предприниматели, получившую поддержку, за прошлый год создали более 100 новых рабочих мест. Это весомый вклад» 1686
  1. Честная пятидневка 11380
  2. ​Опасные интернет-тренды 10030
  3. ​Что? Сало в шоколаде? Так это не шутка? 8364
  4. ​Где концерты, Зин? 6265
  5. Возможно, эпоха частных владельцев у коммунальных и энергоактивов подходит к концу. Но для потребителей мало что поменяется 5648
  6. ​В Сургуте начали строить новую дорогу на Тюменском тракте 4982
  7. Закон об изъятии пустующих участков нужно использовать, чтобы очистить Сургут от заброшек. Но помимо закона нужна воля властей 4856
  8. ​Генпрокуратура добивается полной блокировки имущества энергетических бизнесменов Бикова и Боброва. Дело об изъятия активов рассмотрят 22 сентября 4783
  9. ​Жителям одного из домов Сургута пришли платежки за полный месяц отопления, хотя тепло дали лишь в конце сентября 4393
  10. ​Сургутяне получат тепло в квартирах с 23 сентября 4119

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика