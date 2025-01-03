Новый центр для творчества откроют в «Старом Сургуте»

16+
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  101,6797   EUR  106,1028  

Новости

  • Куда сходить в Сургуте на новогодние праздники? // АФИША

    Куда сходить в Сургуте на новогодние праздники? // АФИША

    02 января в 16:19
    774 0
  • В 2025 году в Сургуте появится новое креативное пространство

    В 2025 году в Сургуте появится новое креативное пространство

    Сегодня в 15:40
    108 0
  • Каждый пятый житель ХМАО намерен больше отдыхать в 2025 году

    Каждый пятый житель ХМАО намерен больше отдыхать в 2025 году

    Сегодня в 15:00
    156 0 
    ИП Стерликов И.Н. ИНН 451005549600 erid:2SDnjdu4eom реклама на siapress.ru
  • СИА-ПРЕСС 2024. Фильм года. Новый Воланд

    СИА-ПРЕСС 2024. Фильм года. Новый Воланд

    Сегодня в 13:30
    215 0
  • Минэнерго: Эра дешевой электроэнергии закончилась, давайте к этому привыкать

    Минэнерго: Эра дешевой электроэнергии закончилась, давайте к этому привыкать

    Сегодня в 12:40
    844 0
  • В Сургуте откроют молодежное пространство для создания и проведения игр

    В Сургуте откроют молодежное пространство для создания и проведения игр

    Сегодня в 11:50
    330 0
  • Морозы возвращаются: в ХМАО ожидается похолодание до -27 градусов

    Морозы возвращаются: в ХМАО ожидается похолодание до -27 градусов

    Сегодня в 11:10
    299 0
  • Сургутяне выбрали лучшие и худшие УК по качеству уборки снега

    Сургутяне выбрали лучшие и худшие УК по качеству уборки снега

    02 января в 16:30
    652 0
  • В пятиэтажке на 50 лет ВЛКСМ в Сургуте вспыхнул пожар

    В пятиэтажке на 50 лет ВЛКСМ в Сургуте вспыхнул пожар

    02 января в 15:40
    857 0
  • В первые дни года небо Югры озарило северное сияние // ФОТОФАКТ

    В первые дни года небо Югры озарило северное сияние // ФОТОФАКТ

    02 января в 14:50
    621 0
  • «ЮВТ Аэро» возобновит рейсы из Нижневартовска в Пермь

    «ЮВТ Аэро» возобновит рейсы из Нижневартовска в Пермь

    02 января в 14:00
    696 0
  • СИА-ПРЕСС 2024. Песня года. Жестокая романтика

    СИА-ПРЕСС 2024. Песня года. Жестокая романтика

    02 января в 13:10
    750 0
  • Сургутянам напомнили о правилах пожарной безопасности в банях

    Сургутянам напомнили о правилах пожарной безопасности в банях

    02 января в 12:31
    573 0
Введение дополнительной прогрессивной шкалы подоходного налога — это:
В 2025 году в Сургуте появится новое креативное пространство

Новый центр для творчества откроют в «Старом Сургуте»

В 2025 году в Сургуте появится новое креативное пространство
Фото: администрация Сургута

В 2025 году в Сургуте появится новое мультиформатное креативное пространство. Этот проект будет включать рабочую зону с инновационным оборудованием и современный выставочный зал для реализации идей в области культуры и искусства. Об этом сообщает администрация Сургута в своем телеграм-канале.

«Проект реализуется в два этапа. В 2024 году выполнена часть проектных изыскательских работ. В этом году будет разработан дизайн-проект, сделаны ремонт и оборудование креативного пространства», – передают в источнике.

Проект будет размещен на базе «Арт-резиденции» ИКЦ «Старый Сургут».


Сегодня в 15:40, просмотров: 111
Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. Минэнерго: Эра дешевой электроэнергии закончилась, давайте к этому привыкать 845
  2. Куда сходить в Сургуте на новогодние праздники? // АФИША 774
  3. Сургутяне выбрали лучшие и худшие УК по качеству уборки снега 652
  4. В Сургуте откроют молодежное пространство для создания и проведения игр 330
  5. Морозы возвращаются: в ХМАО ожидается похолодание до -27 градусов 299
  6. В Югре начали применять новую технологию утепления фасадов 258
  7. СИА-ПРЕСС 2024. Фильм года. Новый Воланд 216
  8. Каждый пятый житель ХМАО намерен больше отдыхать в 2025 году 156
  9. В 2025 году в Сургуте появится новое креативное пространство 111
  1. В России сняли ролик, в котором Санта-Клауса сбивает ПВО над Кремлем 5442
  2. ​Мошенники придумали, как вытаскивать из людей деньги при помощи Telegram 2594
  3. ​Пока вы праздновали и спали, в России вступили в силу десятки важнейших изменений в законах. Вот их обзор 1745
  4. ​В наступающем году для россиян станут дороже многие товары и услуги – вот короткий, но впечатляющий список 1713
  5. ​В Сургуте зажгут еще одну новогоднюю елку 1628
  6. Увы, не Сургут 1616
  7. ​Не будет больше этих ваших Land Cruiser’ов – какие машины не привезут в Россию из-за утильсбора 1551
  8. ​Возле мэрии в ХМАО провалился асфальт под снегоуборочной техникой 1511
  9. Flydubai временно отменила рейсы в Дубай из двух городов России 1451
  10. ​Руслан Кухарук утвердил перечень из 14 сфер деятельности в Югре, где будет запрещено работать мигрантам 1407
  1. ​Когда Черное море стало черным: экологическая катастрофа у берегов Анапы // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 10022
  2. У россиян будут отбирать земельные участки, если они не используются в течение трех лет 5964
  3. В России сняли ролик, в котором Санта-Клауса сбивает ПВО над Кремлем 5442
  4. ​Главная улица Краснодара превратилась в новогоднюю сказку: как местный миллиардер-патриот может доставить радость своим гражданам 5302
  5. Что делать, если не работает электронный больничный лист? // СИА-ПРЕСС ОТВЕЧАЕТ 5259
  6. ​Какие законы ждут россиян в 2025 году? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 4480
  7. ​Центр жизни 4458
  8. ​Как законно украсить подъезд к Новому году и не получить штраф? // СИА-ПРЕСС ОТВЕЧАЕТ 4096
  9. ​В Тюменской области продолжают строительство крупных объектов дорожной инфраструктуры 3895
  10. Здание «Агентства воздушных сообщений» могло послужить культурному развитию Сургута. Но будет служить торговцам и банкирам 3449

