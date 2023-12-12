16+
Сургутянка нашла в магазине яйца почти за 500 рублей

Сургутяне возмущены ростом цен на яйца

Сургутянка нашла в магазине яйца почти за 500 рублей
Фото: t.me/chp_hmao_ugra

Жительница Сургута нашла в одном из магазинов города куриные яйца за 459 рублей. Она поделилась шокирующей фотографией ценника, на котором написано «Лучшая цена».

«Сегодня зашла в магазин. Яйца 30 штук — 459 рублей. Прям перехотелось сразу. Полтыщи за яйца», − рассказала горожанка в телеграм-канале «ЧП ХМАО Югра».

Ранее стало известно, что куриные яйца в Югре подорожали на 30%. Управление Федеральной антимонопольной службы по Югре (УФАС) проводит проверку из-за роста цен.


Сегодня в 11:48, просмотров: 188, комментариев: 0
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjcsunek
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjcsunek реклама на siapress.ru 
