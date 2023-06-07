16+
В Сургуте 12 июня перекроют движение транспорта ради празднования Дня города и Дня России

В Сургуте движение транспорта частично ограничат во время празднования Дня города

В Сургуте 12 июня перекроют движение транспорта ради празднования Дня города и Дня России
Фото: администрация Сургута

Во время празднования Дня города и Дня России, 12 июня, в Сургуте перекроют движение автотранспорта на участке от перекрестка: улица Университетская – проспект Ленина до площади перед Сургутским государственным университетом. Ограничения продлятся с 8:00 до 23:00, сообщают в пресс-службе администрации.

Напоминаем, что ранее сургутянам представили программу мероприятий ко Дню города и Дню России. Празднования начнутся уже с 10 июня.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 13:49, просмотров: 118, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

