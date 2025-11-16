Вскоре в Ханты-Мансийске появится стела «Город трудовой доблести»

16+
	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1762110000"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1764529172"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=7OEtH7hHSstcOTYRs1vtjpa7FYDVneeLpvco9l4UVp23iVNJq+swKqpBAeEoM0OBbh8c/aE3AsrSWJRfE62UTgpJ8xV8CcANa+MGxCKDbA4/5RTT7bfB07UqwRllEEI9B1tE1EdegTev7tS5yftUxGncBQarvqF+xsnLvtvLc2E="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=7OEtH7hHSstcOTYRs1vtjpa7FYDVneeLpvco9l4UVp23iVNJq+swKqpBAeEoM0OBbh8c/aE3AsrSWJRfE62UTgpJ8xV8CcANa+MGxCKDbA4/5RTT7bfB07UqwRllEEI9B1tE1EdegTev7tS5yftUxGncBQarvqF+xsnLvtvLc2E="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(50) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/projects/region-surgut"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "bc07d3baa118999a246374cdb914343c.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-11-03 00:00:00"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-11-30 23:59:32"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1762110040"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1764529190"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=HBB909x9OnV9uDERbURfJEf9BKUbnGfaF+McZ/R6wp40EPm7OsX+KwCPssqcRVKPKHfgKdT/TFlvNXPj5v/q98dqMDLtZCCAhyhQHqwAzf+pQnCQ8iw9WEjuUY18n7NZ69OrrNUlsVbacVip62gjpHgjL3Ktmu+6W0E3wvUdqTk="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=HBB909x9OnV9uDERbURfJEf9BKUbnGfaF+McZ/R6wp40EPm7OsX+KwCPssqcRVKPKHfgKdT/TFlvNXPj5v/q98dqMDLtZCCAhyhQHqwAzf+pQnCQ8iw9WEjuUY18n7NZ69OrrNUlsVbacVip62gjpHgjL3Ktmu+6W0E3wvUdqTk="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(50) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/projects/region-surgut"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "e178a12cade8d32395ede2822747d852.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-11-03 00:00:40"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-11-30 23:59:50"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(2) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1762110000"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1764529172"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=7OEtH7hHSstcOTYRs1vtjpa7FYDVneeLpvco9l4UVp23iVNJq+swKqpBAeEoM0OBbh8c/aE3AsrSWJRfE62UTgpJ8xV8CcANa+MGxCKDbA4/5RTT7bfB07UqwRllEEI9B1tE1EdegTev7tS5yftUxGncBQarvqF+xsnLvtvLc2E="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=7OEtH7hHSstcOTYRs1vtjpa7FYDVneeLpvco9l4UVp23iVNJq+swKqpBAeEoM0OBbh8c/aE3AsrSWJRfE62UTgpJ8xV8CcANa+MGxCKDbA4/5RTT7bfB07UqwRllEEI9B1tE1EdegTev7tS5yftUxGncBQarvqF+xsnLvtvLc2E="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(50) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/projects/region-surgut"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "bc07d3baa118999a246374cdb914343c.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-11-03 00:00:00"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-11-30 23:59:32"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1762110040"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1764529190"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=HBB909x9OnV9uDERbURfJEf9BKUbnGfaF+McZ/R6wp40EPm7OsX+KwCPssqcRVKPKHfgKdT/TFlvNXPj5v/q98dqMDLtZCCAhyhQHqwAzf+pQnCQ8iw9WEjuUY18n7NZ69OrrNUlsVbacVip62gjpHgjL3Ktmu+6W0E3wvUdqTk="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=HBB909x9OnV9uDERbURfJEf9BKUbnGfaF+McZ/R6wp40EPm7OsX+KwCPssqcRVKPKHfgKdT/TFlvNXPj5v/q98dqMDLtZCCAhyhQHqwAzf+pQnCQ8iw9WEjuUY18n7NZ69OrrNUlsVbacVip62gjpHgjL3Ktmu+6W0E3wvUdqTk="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(50) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/projects/region-surgut"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "e178a12cade8d32395ede2822747d852.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-11-03 00:00:40"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-11-30 23:59:50"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  81,1276   EUR  95,0987  

Новости

Больше новостей
Больше опросов

В столице Югры начали монтаж стелы «Город трудовой доблести»

Вскоре в Ханты-Мансийске появится стела «Город трудовой доблести»

В столице Югры начали монтаж стелы «Город трудовой доблести»
Фото администрации Ханты-Мансийска

В Ханты-Мансийске начался монтаж стелы «Город трудовой доблести», сообщает sitv.ru. Монумент высотой 28 метров и весом около 12 тонн станет новым символом признания вклада горожан в победу в Великой Отечественной войне. Накануне площадку строительства посетил губернатор Югры Руслан Кухарук.

«Недавно было минус двадцать пять, сегодня — плюс три. Это дает возможность нашим строителям в более комфортных погодных условиях завершить работу», — отметил Руслан Кухарук.

Подготовительные работы на месте установки завершены: высажены зеленые насаждения, подготовлена и укреплена основа под монтаж конструкции. Стелу облицуют гранитом и современным стеклом, а в вечернее время её масштаб и архитектурный образ подчеркнёт художественная подсветка.

Как сообщает администрация Ханты-Мансийска, торжественное открытие стелы запланировано на 10 декабря.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
16 ноября в 23:41, просмотров: 80, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. В Сургуте врачи помогли женщине с тяжелым генетическим заболеванием стать мамой в четвертый раз 583
  2. В Югорске после реконструкции открылся центральный сквер «Северное сияние» 474
  3. Синоптики предупредили югорчан об опасных метелях и гололеде 473
  4. На выставке «Модные товары Сургута» свою продукцию выставили почти 60 участников 446
  5. В Минфине рассказали, на сколько планируют пополнить бюджет от «технологического сбора» 390
  6. В Сургуте подростка задержали за дропперство — он помог мошенникам вывести деньги 369
  7. Сборная России по футболу прервала свою беспроигрышную серию, которая длилась четыре года 329
  8. Эксперты рассказали, какого размера пени будут начислять россиянам за просрочку уплаты налогов 310
  9. Югорчанин метнул топор на 245 метров и получил «серебро» на федеральных соревнованиях 284
  10. ​12 книг, которые объяснят вам многое про погоду, а еще заставят немного ее испугаться 245
  1. ​Город без вкуса 3080
  2. Ее уроки остались с нами навсегда 2392
  3. ​Руслан Кухарук презентовал в Совете Федерации масштабную реконструкцию аэропорта Нижневартовска 2099
  4. В «Агентстве» могла быть картинная галерея или кванториум, но сургутяне вместо этого получили курятник и коллектор 1992
  5. ​Возле школ и детсадов в 25-м мкр Сургута включили новые фонари 1937
  6. ​Памяти профессора Парфёновой 1888
  7. ​Железнодорожный вокзал Сургута откроют в 2027 году 1851
  8. В Сургуте работает пересадочный тариф на общественном транспорте 1737
  9. ​«Клод Моне: магия воды и света» в Сургуте // ФОТОРЕПОРТАЖ 1653
  10. ​Хакеры на Урале сместили фокус внимания с промышленности на госструктуры 1640
  1. ​В ожидании рампы 7628
  2. Сургутяне жалуются на перебои с мобильным интернетом даже в центральных районах 5269
  3. ​Мост поколений: от стройотрядов 60-х до «Звезды Оби» 5249
  4. ​Бензин дороже доллара: сургутяне массово жалуются на резкий рост цен 5086
  5. Не каждая вырубка в Сургуте — трагедия. Старые и больные деревья нужно убирать и сажать что-то новое и полезное 5074
  6. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 25-26 октября? // АФИША 4467
  7. Какой импульс второй мост через Обь даст экономике и инфраструктуре Сургута и Югры 4327
  8. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 1-4 ноября? // АФИША 4155
  9. Ужесточение правил оказания медпомощи мигрантам — правильное решение, которое разгрузит систему здравоохранения 4038
  10. ​«Сургутянам начислено имущественных налогов на сумму 1,3 миллиарда рублей – это налог на имущество физических лиц, транспортный налог и налог на землю» 3971

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика