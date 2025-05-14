За март Банк Уралсиб выдал кредитов на сумму более 3,8 млрд рублей

16+
	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1746073827"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1747249186"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(235) "/adv_follow/hash?q=VJiqX4KivDp0RjGwb+rsAC3mTpmDWuhyQ4IJUu8MH/ENoLIJ+86fm+MWcf5On+DNlrlwVPNCFKbEKIwoVtcsJlq+8xoFxXHmSMrP5H9F2d2a2fuOCvOmt02cLCJwM9lCiVv3TifcqRL+kuCPEwRHWvOtq/1lSK3moE0P+uuDa1hnLjMu30ojN4SKnzwBFdEZE4mu5tGYd6r9icHueyS7hA=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(233) "/adv_view/hash?q=VJiqX4KivDp0RjGwb+rsAC3mTpmDWuhyQ4IJUu8MH/ENoLIJ+86fm+MWcf5On+DNlrlwVPNCFKbEKIwoVtcsJlq+8xoFxXHmSMrP5H9F2d2a2fuOCvOmt02cLCJwM9lCiVv3TifcqRL+kuCPEwRHWvOtq/1lSK3moE0P+uuDa1hnLjMu30ojN4SKnzwBFdEZE4mu5tGYd6r9icHueyS7hA=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(96) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/?utm_source=siapress&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=sale_20_geogievskii"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "9e5f887c10659d6320652252c938d54d.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjeXyAP7"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjeXyAP7"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-05-01 09:30:27"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-05-14 23:59:46"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1746073874"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1747249157"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(235) "/adv_follow/hash?q=5inGygIzdYZslHHWMLCpqlc6SHqbHlL2KZ8IEDEincPWsFr4qvewW4LxjtMLC+W2cynHjWluuDy4CZvXjG8mFZ3qkGQklGPybxGLrxDiiwCi8ogyk/emggIiC3ugLa071lJ83vX1J8Fw1szHcEAw7fZc0BQI1W4vQgkdqsjSK5IIi8/iXKIJSpI64ssDRMVT+3JQVCdZjUp7LRBdtKG4gQ=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(233) "/adv_view/hash?q=5inGygIzdYZslHHWMLCpqlc6SHqbHlL2KZ8IEDEincPWsFr4qvewW4LxjtMLC+W2cynHjWluuDy4CZvXjG8mFZ3qkGQklGPybxGLrxDiiwCi8ogyk/emggIiC3ugLa071lJ83vX1J8Fw1szHcEAw7fZc0BQI1W4vQgkdqsjSK5IIi8/iXKIJSpI64ssDRMVT+3JQVCdZjUp7LRBdtKG4gQ=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(96) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/?utm_source=siapress&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=sale_20_geogievskii"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "06ac64db9340b20f1a0127459113c7af.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjeXyAP7"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjeXyAP7"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-05-01 09:31:14"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-05-14 23:59:17"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(2) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1746073827"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1747249186"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(235) "/adv_follow/hash?q=VJiqX4KivDp0RjGwb+rsAC3mTpmDWuhyQ4IJUu8MH/ENoLIJ+86fm+MWcf5On+DNlrlwVPNCFKbEKIwoVtcsJlq+8xoFxXHmSMrP5H9F2d2a2fuOCvOmt02cLCJwM9lCiVv3TifcqRL+kuCPEwRHWvOtq/1lSK3moE0P+uuDa1hnLjMu30ojN4SKnzwBFdEZE4mu5tGYd6r9icHueyS7hA=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(233) "/adv_view/hash?q=VJiqX4KivDp0RjGwb+rsAC3mTpmDWuhyQ4IJUu8MH/ENoLIJ+86fm+MWcf5On+DNlrlwVPNCFKbEKIwoVtcsJlq+8xoFxXHmSMrP5H9F2d2a2fuOCvOmt02cLCJwM9lCiVv3TifcqRL+kuCPEwRHWvOtq/1lSK3moE0P+uuDa1hnLjMu30ojN4SKnzwBFdEZE4mu5tGYd6r9icHueyS7hA=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(96) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/?utm_source=siapress&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=sale_20_geogievskii"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "9e5f887c10659d6320652252c938d54d.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjeXyAP7"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjeXyAP7"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-05-01 09:30:27"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-05-14 23:59:46"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1746073874"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1747249157"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(235) "/adv_follow/hash?q=5inGygIzdYZslHHWMLCpqlc6SHqbHlL2KZ8IEDEincPWsFr4qvewW4LxjtMLC+W2cynHjWluuDy4CZvXjG8mFZ3qkGQklGPybxGLrxDiiwCi8ogyk/emggIiC3ugLa071lJ83vX1J8Fw1szHcEAw7fZc0BQI1W4vQgkdqsjSK5IIi8/iXKIJSpI64ssDRMVT+3JQVCdZjUp7LRBdtKG4gQ=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(233) "/adv_view/hash?q=5inGygIzdYZslHHWMLCpqlc6SHqbHlL2KZ8IEDEincPWsFr4qvewW4LxjtMLC+W2cynHjWluuDy4CZvXjG8mFZ3qkGQklGPybxGLrxDiiwCi8ogyk/emggIiC3ugLa071lJ83vX1J8Fw1szHcEAw7fZc0BQI1W4vQgkdqsjSK5IIi8/iXKIJSpI64ssDRMVT+3JQVCdZjUp7LRBdtKG4gQ=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(96) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/?utm_source=siapress&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=sale_20_geogievskii"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "06ac64db9340b20f1a0127459113c7af.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjeXyAP7"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjeXyAP7"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-05-01 09:31:14"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-05-14 23:59:17"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjeXyAP7 реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjeXyAP7 реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  80,5500   EUR  89,6956  

Новости

Больше новостей
Вы считаете, что требование к авиакомпаниям сокращать выбросы углекислого газа в атмосферу - правильное?
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

​Банк Уралсиб вошел в Топ-10 банков по объемам ипотечного кредитования

За март Банк Уралсиб выдал кредитов на сумму более 3,8 млрд рублей

​Банк Уралсиб вошел в Топ-10 банков по объемам ипотечного кредитования
Фото: Банк Уралсиб

Erid:2SDnje8P7Ad

Банк Уралсиб вошел в Топ-10 российских банков по объемам ипотечного кредитования в марте 2025 года, согласно данным аналитического исследования ДОМ.РФ. Всего за март Уралсиб выдал кредитов на сумму более 3,8 млрд рублей.

По общему объему выдач ипотечных кредитов Банк Уралсиб занимает 10 место в рейтинге, по объему кредитования на покупку жилья в новостройках – 9 место, по объему кредитования готового жилья – 6 место.

Оценивайте свои финансовые возможности и риски. Ознакомиться с полными условиями ипотечных программ, а также подать заявку на получение кредита можно в отделениях банка, по телефону 8-800-250-57-57 и на сайте ПАО «БАНК УРАЛСИБ».

Erid:2SDnje8P7Ad
Реклама.ИНН0274062111
ПАО « БАНК УРАЛСИБ»


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 09:50, просмотров: 91, комментариев: 0 реклама на siapress.ru
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Югорчанам запретили держать дома львов, змей и даже сов 2822
  2. ​Трагедия в больнице Сургута: пожилой мужчина выпал с восьмого этажа 820
  3. Врачи Сургута провели двадцатичасовую операцию на сердце в День Победы 598
  4. ​Мнения собраны, план уточняется: что сейчас известно о застройке Ядра центра Сургута? 593
  5. ​Сургут борется с паводком: в СНТ «Газовик» остаются подтопленными 19 участков 580
  6. ​В Нефтеюганском районе произошло ДТП с пятью пострадавшими 552
  7. Жители Югры начали получать первые штрафы за нарушение правил езды на электросамокатах 543
  8. ​Как в Сургуте пройдет «Ночь музеев»? // АФИША 508
  9. Сургут стал чище: около 400 жителей города вышли на субботник к 9 мая 479
  10. Югра вошла в топ-20 регионов с самыми высокими зарплатами для вахтовиков 440
  1. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 8-11 мая? // АФИША 3612
  2. ​Куда не проехать 9 мая: власти Сургута сообщили об изменениях перекрытия движения 3169
  3. В Сургуте отметят День Победы тематическими выставками, мастер-классами и праздничными концертами 2949
  4. ​Югорчанам запретили держать дома львов, змей и даже сов 2822
  5. ​Новогодний бал - в пользу обороны 1780
  6. ​Треугольники судьбы 1400
  7. Рынок управляющих компаний в Сургуте по сути конкурентным рынком не является — и это большая проблема 1360
  8. Как сургутяне отпраздновали 9 мая // ФОТОРЕПОРТАЖ 1359
  9. ​Путешествие начинается в Тюмени: благодаря региональной поддержке стартовал круиз «Жемчужина Кавказа» 1311
  10. Сургутские школьники поздравили ветерана трудового фронта с Днем Победы 1304
  1. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 1-4 мая? // АФИША 6603
  2. ​Центральный рынок Сургута начали реконструировать: к осени обещают обновленную крышу 5445
  3. Не осквернить память предшественников 5024
  4. Дайте учителям учить 4992
  5. ​Паводок диктует сроки: в Сургуте ускорили строительство набережной Кривули 4924
  6. ​Человеческое пространство 4486
  7. ​Как работники СОКБ не уважают других горожан 4145
  8. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 8-11 мая? // АФИША 3612
  9. ​В Сургуте пошла река Обь // ФОТОФАКТ 3337
  10. ​Куда не проехать 9 мая: власти Сургута сообщили об изменениях перекрытия движения 3169

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика