​Уралсиб вошел в Топ-15 банков по размеру филиальной сети

Банк Уралсиб активно развивает свою офисную сеть

​Уралсиб вошел в Топ-15 банков по размеру филиальной сети
Фото: Банк Уралсиб

Erid: 2SDnjc8hoEC

Банк Уралсиб вошел в Топ-15 рейтингов российских банков по количеству офисов (11 место) и региональному охвату (12 место) – согласно исследованию портала Brobank.ru. Исследование было подготовлено на основе статистики Банка России по состоянию на 20.03.2025 года. Также Уралсиб вошел в число банков, увеличивших свой региональный охват в первом квартале (рассматривался период с 13 января по 20 марта).

Банк Уралсиб в настоящее время активно развивает свою офисную сеть – проводится модернизация и ребрендинг отделений, открываются новые точки продаж (в том числе специализированные), многие офисы переносятся в новые, более удобные для клиентов локации. Региональная сеть банка сегодня представлена в 7 федеральных округах и 48 регионах страны.

Erid: 2SDnjc8hoEC

Реклама. ИНН 0274062111

ПАО «БАНК УРАЛСИБ»


Сегодня в 17:18, просмотров: 88, комментариев: 0 реклама на siapress.ru
Яндекс.Метрика