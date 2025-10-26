В Нижневартовском районе под колесами грузовика погиб пешеход

16+
	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#312 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1760036425"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1761850772"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=lNwNf38Ukryvp3D5FJmd8qce5IA6gnT2HBeWBKxfrp2B3mCukIM7ChV378TowhsZdDD39Tts5wQZ25nBL3Z1OZ96OaeQES4PJD/sGIWAfN7a10DVSUJm/YVjDH0B0NL5"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=lNwNf38Ukryvp3D5FJmd8qce5IA6gnT2HBeWBKxfrp2B3mCukIM7ChV378TowhsZdDD39Tts5wQZ25nBL3Z1OZ96OaeQES4PJD/sGIWAfN7a10DVSUJm/YVjDH0B0NL5"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "bc07d3baa118999a246374cdb914343c.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjceszgo"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjceszgo"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-10 00:00:25"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-30 23:59:32"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#318 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#316 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#319 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#316 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#320 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#316 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#316 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#307 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1760036402"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1761843550"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=rIdEooGSdSN2QQEvUqZt4IoxmyhEjq22P6QKKgsj3P2FQDR5uEjZht78hFg9skGvusgLCGDbAei6KudoNkO0kwzgvSUXsiFIIzU4wtRjFjZijCErY1/bFT1lkBFGZAwX"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=rIdEooGSdSN2QQEvUqZt4IoxmyhEjq22P6QKKgsj3P2FQDR5uEjZht78hFg9skGvusgLCGDbAei6KudoNkO0kwzgvSUXsiFIIzU4wtRjFjZijCErY1/bFT1lkBFGZAwX"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "e178a12cade8d32395ede2822747d852.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjceszgo"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjceszgo"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-10 00:00:02"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-30 21:59:10"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#313 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(2) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#307 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1760036402"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1761843550"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=rIdEooGSdSN2QQEvUqZt4IoxmyhEjq22P6QKKgsj3P2FQDR5uEjZht78hFg9skGvusgLCGDbAei6KudoNkO0kwzgvSUXsiFIIzU4wtRjFjZijCErY1/bFT1lkBFGZAwX"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=rIdEooGSdSN2QQEvUqZt4IoxmyhEjq22P6QKKgsj3P2FQDR5uEjZht78hFg9skGvusgLCGDbAei6KudoNkO0kwzgvSUXsiFIIzU4wtRjFjZijCErY1/bFT1lkBFGZAwX"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "e178a12cade8d32395ede2822747d852.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjceszgo"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjceszgo"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-10 00:00:02"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-30 21:59:10"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#313 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#312 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1760036425"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1761850772"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=lNwNf38Ukryvp3D5FJmd8qce5IA6gnT2HBeWBKxfrp2B3mCukIM7ChV378TowhsZdDD39Tts5wQZ25nBL3Z1OZ96OaeQES4PJD/sGIWAfN7a10DVSUJm/YVjDH0B0NL5"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=lNwNf38Ukryvp3D5FJmd8qce5IA6gnT2HBeWBKxfrp2B3mCukIM7ChV378TowhsZdDD39Tts5wQZ25nBL3Z1OZ96OaeQES4PJD/sGIWAfN7a10DVSUJm/YVjDH0B0NL5"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "bc07d3baa118999a246374cdb914343c.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjceszgo"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjceszgo"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-10 00:00:25"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-30 23:59:32"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#318 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#316 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#319 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#316 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#320 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#316 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#316 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjceszgo реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjceszgo реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  80,9713   EUR  94,0820  

Новости

  • ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 25-26 октября? // АФИША

    ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 25-26 октября? // АФИША

    23 октября в 11:37
    2130 1
  • ​На трассе Сургут – Нижневартовск насмерть сбили пешехода

    ​На трассе Сургут – Нижневартовск насмерть сбили пешехода

    Сегодня в 13:02
    52 0
  • ​В Сургутском художественном музее пройдет «Ночь искусств»

    ​В Сургутском художественном музее пройдет «Ночь искусств»

    Сегодня в 12:20
    115 0 
  • 	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#368 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1760424518"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1761720522"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=JS3VjEREAcAQ/hpMgt6YV367NgWB8WOq1SMBpaTyFzK9yNkyWv7b95Blk2tbsvMNr0yfPKCzdox3fJAiBkNl/8Yf4Tm4VGiLU399j8nybHEE70o2WhviG0pgFe6aXcD3wU+C38EXZl1yIL/9IpneuQ=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=JS3VjEREAcAQ/hpMgt6YV367NgWB8WOq1SMBpaTyFzK9yNkyWv7b95Blk2tbsvMNr0yfPKCzdox3fJAiBkNl/8Yf4Tm4VGiLU399j8nybHEE70o2WhviG0pgFe6aXcD3wU+C38EXZl1yIL/9IpneuQ=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "161"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "73"
      ["name"]=>
      string(21) "ЛогоГрад (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(39) "https://vk.com/centr.cor.rechi.logograd"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "0876a263b41a5a911d14884b7ee9dd7a.png"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjcYVrTH"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(63) "ИП Елтышев С.А., ИНН861708119929 erid:2SDnjcYVrTH"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-14 11:48:38"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-29 11:48:42"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "161"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#374 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#372 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#375 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#372 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#376 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#372 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#372 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#368 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1760424518"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1761720522"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=JS3VjEREAcAQ/hpMgt6YV367NgWB8WOq1SMBpaTyFzK9yNkyWv7b95Blk2tbsvMNr0yfPKCzdox3fJAiBkNl/8Yf4Tm4VGiLU399j8nybHEE70o2WhviG0pgFe6aXcD3wU+C38EXZl1yIL/9IpneuQ=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=JS3VjEREAcAQ/hpMgt6YV367NgWB8WOq1SMBpaTyFzK9yNkyWv7b95Blk2tbsvMNr0yfPKCzdox3fJAiBkNl/8Yf4Tm4VGiLU399j8nybHEE70o2WhviG0pgFe6aXcD3wU+C38EXZl1yIL/9IpneuQ=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "161"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "73"
      ["name"]=>
      string(21) "ЛогоГрад (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(39) "https://vk.com/centr.cor.rechi.logograd"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "0876a263b41a5a911d14884b7ee9dd7a.png"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjcYVrTH"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(63) "ИП Елтышев С.А., ИНН861708119929 erid:2SDnjcYVrTH"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-14 11:48:38"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-29 11:48:42"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "161"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#374 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#372 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#375 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#372 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#376 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#372 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#372 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#368 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1760424518"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1761720522"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=JS3VjEREAcAQ/hpMgt6YV367NgWB8WOq1SMBpaTyFzK9yNkyWv7b95Blk2tbsvMNr0yfPKCzdox3fJAiBkNl/8Yf4Tm4VGiLU399j8nybHEE70o2WhviG0pgFe6aXcD3wU+C38EXZl1yIL/9IpneuQ=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=JS3VjEREAcAQ/hpMgt6YV367NgWB8WOq1SMBpaTyFzK9yNkyWv7b95Blk2tbsvMNr0yfPKCzdox3fJAiBkNl/8Yf4Tm4VGiLU399j8nybHEE70o2WhviG0pgFe6aXcD3wU+C38EXZl1yIL/9IpneuQ=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "161"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "73"
      ["name"]=>
      string(21) "ЛогоГрад (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(39) "https://vk.com/centr.cor.rechi.logograd"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "0876a263b41a5a911d14884b7ee9dd7a.png"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjcYVrTH"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(63) "ИП Елтышев С.А., ИНН861708119929 erid:2SDnjcYVrTH"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-14 11:48:38"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-10-29 11:48:42"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "161"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#374 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#372 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#375 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#372 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#376 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#372 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#372 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
    ИП Елтышев С.А., ИНН861708119929 erid:2SDnjcYVrTH реклама на siapress.ru
    ИП Елтышев С.А., ИНН861708119929 erid:2SDnjcYVrTH реклама на siapress.ru
  • ​В Сургуте высадили более 70 кустов сирени на улице Университетской

    ​В Сургуте высадили более 70 кустов сирени на улице Университетской

    Сегодня в 11:34
    146 0
  • Волонтеры и молодежь Сургута высадили 30 деревьев на улице Островского

    Волонтеры и молодежь Сургута высадили 30 деревьев на улице Островского

    25 октября в 16:45
    610 0 
  • 	array(0) {
}

    	array(0) {
}

    	NULL
  • ​Югра вошла в тройку регионов с самыми высокими зарплатами для инженеров

    ​Югра вошла в тройку регионов с самыми высокими зарплатами для инженеров

    25 октября в 16:13
    629 0
  • ​В Сургуте после капремонта открылась школа №8 имени А. Н. Сибирцева

    ​В Сургуте после капремонта открылась школа №8 имени А. Н. Сибирцева

    25 октября в 15:39
    605 0
  • ​В аэропорту Ханты-Мансийска ограничат въезд на парковку до конца декабря

    ​В аэропорту Ханты-Мансийска ограничат въезд на парковку до конца декабря

    25 октября в 15:06
    631 0
  • ​Сэндвичи, роллы, мороженое: «Аэрофлот» обновил детское меню

    ​Сэндвичи, роллы, мороженое: «Аэрофлот» обновил детское меню

    25 октября в 14:18
    629 0
  • ​На проспекте Ленина в Сургуте вместо спиленных деревьев посадили сирень

    ​На проспекте Ленина в Сургуте вместо спиленных деревьев посадили сирень

    25 октября в 13:43
    658 0
  • ​Инфляция в Югре замедлилась: рыба и мясо подорожали, овощи и яйца подешевели

    ​Инфляция в Югре замедлилась: рыба и мясо подорожали, овощи и яйца подешевели

    25 октября в 12:52
    690 0
  • ​Врачи Сургута спасли младенца весом меньше килограмма

    ​Врачи Сургута спасли младенца весом меньше килограмма

    25 октября в 12:02
    694 0
  • ​В Сургуте из трех частных снежных полигонов реально работает только один − остальные не готовы к зиме

    ​В Сургуте из трех частных снежных полигонов реально работает только один − остальные не готовы к зиме

    25 октября в 10:08
    693 0
Больше новостей
Роза Чемерис – член Комитета по международным делам, заместитель председателя Комиссии по расследованию фактов вмешательства иностранных государств во внутренние дела России, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Владимир Сысоев – член Комитета по экологии, природным ресурсам и охране окружающей среды, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Николай Новичков – член Комитета по развитию Дальнего Востока и Арктики, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Николай Езерский – член Комитета по безопасности и противодействию коррупции, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Вадим Шувалов – член Комитета по экологии, природным ресурсам и охране окружающей среды, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Сергей Лисовский – заместитель председателя Комитета по защите конкуренции, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Дмитрий Кобылкин – председатель Комитета по экологии, природным ресурсам и охране окружающей среды, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Анатолий Карпов – член Комитета по делам национальностей, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Павел Завальный – первый заместитель председателя Комитета по энергетике, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Эрнест Валеев – заместитель председателя Комитета по безопасности и противодействию коррупции, а также первый заместитель председателя Комиссии по контролю за достоверностью сведений о доходах и имуществе депутатов, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Ольга Ануфриева – первый заместитель председателя Комитета по бюджету и налогам, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Ваше отношение к аренде жилья:

Арендую, плачу втемную 7.3%

Арендую, плачу в белую 7.3%

Сдаю в аренду втемную 36.6%

Сдаю в аренду в белую 2.4%

Другое 46.3%

Всего голосов: 41

Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

​На трассе Сургут – Нижневартовск насмерть сбили пешехода

В Нижневартовском районе под колесами грузовика погиб пешеход

​На трассе Сургут – Нижневартовск насмерть сбили пешехода
Фото: ГАИ Югры

Вчера вечером, 25 октября, в Нижневартовском районе произошла смертельная авария. Около 20:50 на 135-м километре автодороги «Сургут – Нижневартовск» 44-летний водитель грузовика сбил пешехода, сообщает ГАИ Югры.

По предварительным данным, женщина переходила дорогу в темное время суток и не имела на одежде световозвращающих элементов.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 13:02, просмотров: 55, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​На проспекте Ленина в Сургуте вместо спиленных деревьев посадили сирень 658
  2. ​В аэропорту Ханты-Мансийска ограничат въезд на парковку до конца декабря 631
  3. ​Югра вошла в тройку регионов с самыми высокими зарплатами для инженеров 629
  4. ​Сэндвичи, роллы, мороженое: «Аэрофлот» обновил детское меню 629
  5. Волонтеры и молодежь Сургута высадили 30 деревьев на улице Островского 610
  6. ​В Сургуте после капремонта открылась школа №8 имени А. Н. Сибирцева 605
  7. ​Малому бизнесу приготовиться! 566
  8. ​В филармонии Сургута выступает Крамер и Мажуков! Рок-н-ролл и джаз на одной сцене // ВИДЕОФАКТ 501
  9. ​Отлаженная система грузоперевозок и работа общественного транспорта – важные составляющие развития экономики Сургута 203
  10. ​В Сургуте высадили более 70 кустов сирени на улице Университетской 146
  1. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 25-26 октября? // АФИША 2130
  2. ​«Сургутянам начислено имущественных налогов на сумму 1,3 миллиарда рублей – это налог на имущество физических лиц, транспортный налог и налог на землю» 2056
  3. Легендарная «кубышка» Сургутнефтегаза за год «похудела» почти на триллион, но все равно там очень много денег 1971
  4. ​Вторая печь и новый колумбарий: как планируют модернизировать крематорий Сургута 1668
  5. Руслан Кухарук вывез правительство Югры на заседание в Когалым 1611
  6. Правительство Югры выделило миллиард на единовременную выплату всем пенсионерам по случаю юбилея региона 1589
  7. Югра стала вторым регионом России по отчислению в федеральный бюджет — за полгода она выдала 2,7 трлн рублей 1561
  8. ​Сургуте креативные предприниматели презентовали свою продукцию крупным компаниям 1523
  9. ​Банк Уралсиб – в Топ-3 рейтинга лучших кредитов для пенсионеров 1498
  10. У новорожденных Югры в октябре Мухаммад сохранил лидерство среди мальчиков, а Амина потеряла первенство 1497
  1. ​Где концерты, Зин? 11924
  2. Погуляем, поедим 8959
  3. ​В Сургуте начали строить новую дорогу на Тюменском тракте 6787
  4. ​Жителям одного из домов Сургута пришли платежки за полный месяц отопления, хотя тепло дали лишь в конце сентября 6336
  5. ​Виталий Милонов: «Майонез ‒ это яд для русской нации» 5737
  6. ​Доктор, у меня это. Болезнь Паркинсона // ONLINE 5565
  7. ​В Сургуте закрывается «Читай-город» на проспекте Ленина 5380
  8. ​Сургутяне сажают деревья там, где будут жить ‒ в ЖК «Георгиевском» высадили 30 сосен за выходные 5019
  9. ​​А под снегом – урожай // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 4777
  10. ​Власти Сургута объяснили, почему жильцы дома на Ивана Захарова заплатили за отопление, которого не было 4507

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика